ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Champions League final: Fan videos of crowding and pepper spray

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideos taken by fans as they moved through the Stade de France...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Charles and William in military parade as Jubilee begins

Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stade De France#Pepper Spray#Paris#Crowding#The Champions League
BBC

Argentinian accused of murdering Staffordshire dog breeder dies in prison

An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial. Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries. Alex Verdu Munoz, 26,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Royal housemaid will wear 1953 Coronation medal with pride

A former royal housemaid who was shown the Coronation dress by the Queen said she would wear her medal "with pride" during the Platinum Jubilee. Williamina Frost, 91, who lives near Cambridge, was working at Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. The day before taking the throne, the Queen gathered palace...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
AFP

Stade de France prepares for first match since Champions League chaos

Less than a week after the chaotic scenes that marred the Champions League final, the Stade de France in Paris will be the centre of attention again as the French national team play Denmark on Friday before an expected capacity crowd. There has not been a France national football team game at the Stade de France without crowd restrictions since November 2019.
BBC

Two GMP officers charged over indecent image of child

Two serving police constables have been charged with making or distributing an indecent image of a child. Two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers, aged 26 and 39, are accused of exchanging an indecent image of a child in March 2019, the force said. GMP said it had suspended both of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shrewsbury hospital: Man's bed death was avoidable, says coroner

The death of a retired police officer who got his head trapped in a hospital bed was an avoidable accident, an inquest has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, of Newtown, Powys, died after he became stuck between the rails and mattress at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 3 May 2020. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Johnny Depp performs second night in UK as Amber Heard verdict looms

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has made an unscheduled appearance at a rock concert in London as he awaits the verdict in the defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor appeared with British guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall. This is the pair's second appearance, after playing...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Yusuf Sonko: Family of man shot in head 'desperate for answers'

The family of an 18-year-old man who was shot in the head have told police they are "desperate for answers" five years after his death. Yusuf Sonko was shot in Toxteth, Liverpool, in June 2017 but detectives are yet to charge anyone with murder. Eight men have been arrested and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Front Office Sports

Off-Pitch Controversy Swarms Champions League Final

There was plenty of drama at Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, much of it off the pitch. Prior to Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the Stade de France, fans trying to force their way into the stadium area caused the match to be delayed by half an hour. French police tear-gassed fans, including children.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Outrage as French politicians Gerald Darmanin and Amelie Oudea-Castera stick to their WILD Champions League final claims about Liverpool fans... despite Emmanuel Macron's fury and overwhelming evidence to the contrary

Liverpool fans have reacted with disbelief after two French politicians stuck to their guns, blaming them for the chaos that marred the Champions League Final on Saturday. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the nation's interior and sports minister repeated to an inquiry on Wednesday that 40,000 fake tickets were in circulation, although official figures show only 2,589 were scanned.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy