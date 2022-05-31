ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT THAT CAUSED FATAL CRASH GET TO PICK BETWEEN DEPORTATION, JAIL
(Wayne County, IN)--When an illegal immigrant who never had a driver’s license crossed the center line on Pottershop Road and caused a crash that...1017thepoint.com
(Wayne County, IN)--When an illegal immigrant who never had a driver’s license crossed the center line on Pottershop Road and caused a crash that...1017thepoint.com
another getting by with a crime. this person made a few choices ..... coming here illegally, driving illegally, then killing a another because u were driving a vehicle under the influence. probably be back here a week after sent back
that's the equivalent of diplomatic immunity. He should not be allowed to pick his fate. He caused a fatality, and did not have a driver's license. He should suffer the consequences of the law, but obviously he can decide his own fate. way to go wayne county.
oh they do snitch deals with Lopez's..he needs more then 3 years.. day for day.. like I did in Indiana for 2 roaches ten years apart....10 do 5 is the usual time..and we have ice at the Mexican store on the regular..we deport..like Armando and they are back the next day...illegally..so jail ..if you don't want him back and free tomorrow
Comments / 22