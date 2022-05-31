ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT THAT CAUSED FATAL CRASH GET TO PICK BETWEEN DEPORTATION, JAIL

1017thepoint.com
 4 days ago

(Wayne County, IN)--When an illegal immigrant who never had a driver’s license crossed the center line on Pottershop Road and caused a crash that...

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 22

Frankie Eldridge
4d ago

another getting by with a crime. this person made a few choices ..... coming here illegally, driving illegally, then killing a another because u were driving a vehicle under the influence. probably be back here a week after sent back

Reply(1)
10
christopher smith
4d ago

that's the equivalent of diplomatic immunity. He should not be allowed to pick his fate. He caused a fatality, and did not have a driver's license. He should suffer the consequences of the law, but obviously he can decide his own fate. way to go wayne county.

Reply
9
Chrystal Deal
4d ago

oh they do snitch deals with Lopez's..he needs more then 3 years.. day for day.. like I did in Indiana for 2 roaches ten years apart....10 do 5 is the usual time..and we have ice at the Mexican store on the regular..we deport..like Armando and they are back the next day...illegally..so jail ..if you don't want him back and free tomorrow

Reply
2
Related
1017thepoint.com

NEW MOTIONS FILED IN CASE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT THAT CAUSED FATAL CRASH

(Wayne County, IN)--Several court entries were added Thursday in the case of the illegal immigrant who killed a Liberty man on Pottershop Road in Wayne County last month. Recently, Rafael Lopez’s pastor told Wayne County court personnel that Lopez had been in the custody of immigration agents and given the choice of deportation or jail time. The pastor indicated Lopez had chosen deportation. Thursday, a motion was filed for increased bond and for an initial hearing. The initial hearing has been set for June 21. Lopez’s whereabouts Friday morning were unknown – at least from a public records standpoint. He is not in the Wayne County Jail.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

SUV involved in fatal pedestrian strike found

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police said 46-year-old Sherry Haywood died of several traumatic injuries on May 29. She was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747. A white Ford Edge SUV was seen on a […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Immigration#Indiana
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals on Various Charges

At approximately 3:34 PM, Officer Cameron Blankenship conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amy Jo Logsdon 41, Madison, Indiana. Logsdon was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license, the follow-up investigation found Logsdon, and her passenger Venus L. Brown, 49, Madison, Indiana, to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both Logsdon and Brown face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine, L-6 felony.
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two female correction officers at a state prison in the northern Cincinnati suburbs quit last month amid an internal investigation, state records show. There were allegations of inappropriate relationships with inmates at Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township and contraband including marijuana...
LEBANON, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN ARRESTED FOR STRANGULATION, BATTERING CHILD

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond man is facing several serious charges as the result of a domestic incident on North West 15th Street Wednesday morning. Police were called there at around 10 o’clock. 35-year-old Bradley Powell is now charged with strangulation and domestic battery against a child under the age of 14. There’s been no word so far on the condition of the alleged victim or victims.
clayconews.com

A Kentucky Man has been Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

COVINGTON, KY— The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Florence, Ky., man, William Freddy Jackson, 43, was sentenced to 280 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, with a prior conviction for a serious drug felony.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Friday in a head-on crash in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-car crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on OH-276 near Water Dance Drive in Batavia Township. Both drivers died in the crash. Neither car had passengers. OSP says Joseph...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
GREENDALE, IN
WKRC

12-year-old fires gun, robs gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
HARTFORD, MI
Centre Daily

Dad, uncle die after trying to save 7-year-old boy when boat capsizes, Ohio cops say

A 7-year-old boy was rescued when a boat capsized on an Ohio lake, but his dad and uncle died after trying to save him, according to police and media reports. The boat flipped in a private pond in Bethel Township on Sunday, May 29, with the boy and his father on board, the Journal-News reported. First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, and the caller said a 7-year-old and two adults were struggling in the water, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy