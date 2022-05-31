ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT THAT CAUSED FATAL CRASH GET TO PICK BETWEEN DEPORTATION, JAIL

(Wayne County, IN)--Several court entries were added Thursday in the case of the illegal immigrant who killed a Liberty man on Pottershop Road in Wayne County last month. Recently, Rafael Lopez’s pastor told Wayne County court personnel that Lopez had been in the custody of immigration agents and given the choice of deportation or jail time. The pastor indicated Lopez had chosen deportation. Thursday, a motion was filed for increased bond and for an initial hearing. The initial hearing has been set for June 21. Lopez’s whereabouts Friday morning were unknown – at least from a public records standpoint. He is not in the Wayne County Jail.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO