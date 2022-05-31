Deputy provides invaluable service to community

Beauregard Parish Deputy Brittany Smart was praised recently by Sheriff Mark Herford for her outstanding service to the department, naming her the BPSO Deputy of the Month. A 2004 graduate of DeRidder High School, Smart worked in the medical billing and...
Update: Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Inmate trustee Stacy G. Young, 52, last known address 3340 Burson Road in Lake Charles, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, Thursday afternoon.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in an 11-part series detailing the final 10 catalytic projects of the 50-year Just Imagine resilience plan. All of the projects are based on input from area residents, high school students, business and nonprofit leaders and elected officials. The final three Community Engagement Sessions in which residents can offer their feedback on the projects will be June 6-8.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2022. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; broken tail lamps. Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary. Stevie Ann...
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brennon Kane Pete, 20, 1512 S. Vintage Lane — illegal possession of stolen firearms, second offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, Texas — operating while intoxicated, third offense; direct...
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers, graduates of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. They are Jonathan Severance, Justin Hall and Gavin Watson. The new officers spent several months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches Police Department’s field training program to gain experience.
Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office released the results of a seatbelt checkpoint in Sulphur, Louisiana. On Saturday, May 28, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted a seatbelt checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur. As a result of the checkpoint, deputies checked 416 vehicles and issued 33 citations.
Louisiana Avenue Closure in Lake Charles Starting June 2. The City of Lake Charles has announced that Louisiana Avenue between McCall and McNeese Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic as of today, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Signs are up on McNeese, Kirkman, and McCall Streets, as well as Louisiana...
Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business. Two brothers, both Lake Charles natives, are examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that is prevalent in Southwest Louisiana. Each one has his own business and their own path of how it came to be, but they share a passion for this area despite the challenges experienced from Mother Nature.
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
Visitation for Ronald David Richmond will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. with his funeral following at 12 p.m. at New Faith Baptist Church. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery. He departed this life Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Lake Charles.
JASPER, Texas — A month ago, efforts were in progress to improve the slow response times in Jasper and Newton counties. It's taking ambulance services 45 minutes to an hour to get to the scenes. Allegiance stationed more EMS trucks in the area and Acadian said they would need...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality. They want a monument at the Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetery to memorialize those buried there. After cutting through all of the red tape, they’re now ready to accept donations. While the veterans home...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
