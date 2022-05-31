Deputy provides invaluable service to community

30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.

