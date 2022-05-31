ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roman Abramovich completes $5.3 billion sale of Chelsea FC to group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake investment firm

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369lLx_0fvX76C500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXkn6_0fvX76C500
Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea FC.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

  • Roman Abramovich is officially no longer the owner of Chelsea FC after the sale completed on Monday.
  • LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and investment firm Clearlake Capital Group are now in charge.
  • Chelsea FC said sanctions on Abramovich "presented unique and unforeseen challenges" to the sale.

Roman Abramovich has completed the $5.3 billion sale of Chelsea Football Club nearly three months after the Russian oligarch was hit by Western sanctions.

The club said in a statement on Monday that the group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and investment company Clearlake Capital Group had taken on ownership of the Premier League soccer team.

Clearlake and Boehly, who will be chairman of the holding firm, will have joint control and leadership of the club, Chelsea FC said.

Abramovich announced he was selling Chelsea FC on March 2 after 19 years of ownership. Eight days later, he was sanctioned by the UK over his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a separate statement on Monday, Chelsea FC's board of directors said the sanctions on Abramovich "presented unique and unforeseen challenges" to the sale.

"A transaction such as this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months," the board said in the statement.

Abramovich wanted the new owner to be a "good steward" of Chelsea FC and requested that all of the proceeds from the sale go to charity, the board added.

"We're all in — 100% — every minute of every match," Boehly said in the statement. "Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud."

The UK government last week approved the sale of Chelsea FC to the group led by Boehly, saying that Abramovich wouldn't benefit from the proceeds and that the money would be used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

The sale was valued at £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion), the team previously reported .

UK Secretary of State Nadine Dorries tweeted on Monday that sanctioning Abramovich was "right and necessary," but it brought about "profound uncertainty" for Chelsea FC. She also said that proceeds from the sale would be "frozen" and could only be used with government approval.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
theScore

U.S. investment fund RedBird to buy Serie A champions AC Milan

Rome, June 1, 2022 (AFP) - AC Milan said Wednesday that its current owners, investment fund Elliott Management, have agreed to sell the newly-crowned Italian champions to rival US fund RedBird for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion). "The transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an...
ECONOMY
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Chelsea Has Paris SG Defender on Its Short List of Targets

Last summer, Chelsea expressed interest in Paris Saint-Germain central defender Presnel Kimpembe. However, no reunion with former manager Thomas Tuchel occurred, but it seems The Blues are revisiting the Kimpembe file this year. Chelsea sees Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen exit on free transfers, so a rebuild of their central...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Nadine Dorries
WWD

Wolf & Badger Opens Its First West Coast Store

LOS ANGELES — For the past five years British clothing and accessories venture Wolf & Badger has had only one U.S. store, located in New York’s SoHo district. But that just changed. The premium multibrand retailer and online concern opened its first West Coast store in West Hollywood on Friday with a carefully selected collection of clothing, accessories, home wares and shoes from different brands from the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#La Dodgers#Chelsea Football Club#La Dodgers Co#Clearlake Capital Group#Russian#Western
Yardbarker

European Champions Real Madrid Set to Raid Chicago Fire for Goalie Slonina

Spanish and European giants Real Madrid are set to raid Chicago Fire FC for goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina this summer according to multiple reports. The 18-year-old homegrown goalie has been phenomenal for the Chicago Fire, keeping five clean sheets in the ongoing MLS. “Gaga”, who committed his international future to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Juventus offer Paul Pogba £135,000-a-week contract in a bid to re-sign the French midfielder on a free transfer from Manchester United... with PSG also interested

Juventus have offered former Manchester United star Paul Pogba a three-year contract with basic net salary worth around £135,000 a week, plus bonuses. Further talks between player and club are expected next week before the 29-year-old makes his decision. The French World Cup-winning midfielder has left United as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Gareth Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid, honored by queen

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale bid farewell to Real Madrid and earned another honor on Wednesday — this time from Queen Elizabeth II. The five-time Champions League winner, whose Madrid contract expires this month after nine years, was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

La Liga president accuses PSG of ‘cheating’ with Kylian Mbappe deal

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain of ‘cheating’ to secure a new deal for Kylian Mbappe.Last month, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with the 23-year-old France forward to keep him at the club until 2023.Mbappe had been linked with a move to Real Madrid for more than a year, but his decision to snub the Spanish champions has left LaLiga chief Tebas furious.And now he has claimed PSG broke Financial Fair Play rules in order to keep the World Cup winner, leading him to file a complaint.Speaking at the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts,...
UEFA
The Independent

Todd Boehly to oversee busy summer with Chelsea a club at a crossroads

The last time Chelsea had an ambitious new owner, they made a statement of intent from the start. They signed Glen Johnson. Admittedly, Roman Abramovich’s expenditure went far beyond recruiting a young right-back from relegated West Ham. Chelsea spent over £100m in that summer of 2003, a time when it represented an astonishing figure.Which, as the club itself only cost £140m, it did. Now, with Todd Boehly’s consortium having committed £4.25bn to their takeover, the equivalent might be spending £3bn this summer. Even Paris Saint-Germain may consider that extravagant. A considerable outlay is nonetheless expected. If American owners’ first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger joins Real Madrid on free transfer

Real Madrid have signed Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. The Germany international, 29, has agreed a four-year contract at the Bernabeu, and will join when his deal at the Premier League club expires on June 30. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Business Insider

Business Insider

515K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy