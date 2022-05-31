ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Search for missing boater in CT continues

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JWVn_0fvX5d7700

CANDLEWOOD LAKE, Conn. (WWLP) – A search for a missing boater in Connecticut will resume Tuesday morning as a recovery mission.

CT State Police has busy memorial day weekend

According to the Connecticut Environmental Police Captain, a 24-year-old man entered the water at Candlewood Lake Sunday night and did not resurface. It is unclear if he dove, jumped or fell out of the boat.

It’s the second presumed drowning at that lake in the last week. Officials say still cold water temperatures may be a factor and encourage everyone to practice proper water safety, especially early in the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Connecticut DEEP Seeking Public's Help In Locating Missing Bristol Boater

Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State looking at ways to help prevent wrong-way crashes

(WFSB) – A man who survived a wrong way crash spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News. This is a deadly problem that’s plagued Connecticut as we’re on pace to break records for wrong way crash fatalities. “You drive casually every day and that car that was just on...
GUILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Honda...
FRANKLIN, NY
WTNH

Rocky Hill bus fire closes lanes on I-91 south

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus fire in Rocky Hill closed down I-91 southbound Wednesday morning. According to Connecticut State Police, there is an unoccupied bus fire in the area of Exit 22. The right two lanes are currently closed. No injuries were reported, and police urge drivers to avoid the area. See our […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater#Drowning#Candlewood Lake#Accident#Ct State Police
i95 ROCK

New Milford Moose Photo Comes Days After Warning from CT

A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
NEW MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to the Connecticut Shoreline

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Four young people from Rhode Island killed in Thompson crash

THOMPSON, Conn. (WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said four young adults -- all from Rhode Island -- were killed when their car hit a tree on Memorial Day. “We just keep replaying -- getting phone calls back to back that somebody else died. It’s just really heartbreaking,” said Haley Peguero, a friend of the victims.
THOMPSON, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $1M CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Enfield Market

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut won't be receiving $10,000 a month for life, but will enjoy entering a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $1 million ticket. On Tuesday, May 31, a Hartford County resident from Enfield - who chose not to disclose a name - cashed in a winning "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life Second Edition" ticket that was sold at the Enfield Market on Weymouth Road.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy