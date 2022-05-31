Search for missing boater in CT continues
CANDLEWOOD LAKE, Conn. (WWLP) – A search for a missing boater in Connecticut will resume Tuesday morning as a recovery mission.CT State Police has busy memorial day weekend
According to the Connecticut Environmental Police Captain, a 24-year-old man entered the water at Candlewood Lake Sunday night and did not resurface. It is unclear if he dove, jumped or fell out of the boat.
It's the second presumed drowning at that lake in the last week. Officials say still cold water temperatures may be a factor and encourage everyone to practice proper water safety, especially early in the season.
