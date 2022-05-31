Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez will appear in court after a previous delay

A Leesburg woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant charging her with insurance fraud. Mary Lucille Turner, 53, who lives at 1616 Normandy Way in Leesburg placed, a claim for water damage with her home’s insurer, USAA Casualty Insurance Company (USAA) on Jan. 27, the same day that she changed her deductible from $5,280 to $500. The USAA Special Investigations Unit investigated the claim and discovered that Turner had placed a claim with the Old Republic Home Protection Company for the same water leak on Jan. 19. The USAA investigator discovered that a plumber was sent to her home to check the leak on Jan. 26. The USAA investigator then forwarded the claim to the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Insurance Fraud for a follow-up investigation.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO