LATHAM, NY – The rain did not distract Shen from their sectional title aspirations Wednesday night at Shaker High School. “It doesn’t affect the game plan, we try to block it out,” said Shen Head Coach Jason Gifford. “I’d be lying if I said gloves don’t get heavy, pockets get a little wet, and things change a little bit. The kids powered through it. We have had plenty of games in bad weather this year so we’ve been here.”

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO