Governor Hochul says LIRR's new East Side Access terminal will be called Grand Central Madison

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the East Side Access Long Island Rail Road terminal will be named Grand Central Madison.

The 700,000-square-foot tunnel for the LIRR runs below Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd Street to 48th Street.

The new name Grand Central Madison harkens to the station's location nestled underneath Grand Central Terminal and the famed Madison Avenue corridor.

LIRR train service to the new terminal, representing the largest expansion of LIRR service in the 112 years since the original Pennsylvania Station and its East River Tunnels opened on September 8, 1910, remains on pace to begin before the end of the year.

The new terminal is the largest passenger rail terminal to be built in the United States since the 1950s and took 14 years to complete.

The $11.1 billion infrastructure project to connect the Long Island Rail Road to the East Side is expected to provide incalculable benefits for the entire downstate region and its visitors.

LIRR trains were already rolling into Grand Central Terminal Tuesday afternoon as engineers performed test runs before the expansion opens to the public.

The LIRR will release draft timetables this week showing the new service in advance of public information sessions.

"When the LIRR was built, there were 37,000 people living on Long Island," Hochul said. "And today the number is 2.8 million. So the connection of all 11 lines to Grand Central is so desperately needed. And when it's done, it's gonna make a difference in people's lives."

The opening of Grand Central Madison, along with a new third track on the LIRR Main Line that is on schedule to open in 2022, will allow the LIRR to increase service systemwide by a staggering 40% on morning peak service, and dramatically increase reverse peak service.

It will be the LIRR's first entry point into Manhattan that isn't shared with other railroads, meaning greater reliability because of less exposure to service disruptions, and more flexibility for trains and riders to work around any that do occur.

Grand Central Madison will also reduce passenger congestion at Penn Station, affording the chance for trains from Metro-North Railroad to enter later this decade.

The new terminal will move some LIRR trains to the East Side, reducing congestion at Penn Station and allow for a complete reconstruction to open it up to natural light and build a more expansive unified passenger concourse with intuitive wayfinding, better access to train departure information, exits, entrances, and paths to tracks.

The expansion allows commuters to travel from the suburbs, through Jamaica, then directly to the East Side on an entirely new branch of the Long Island Rail Road.

"This has become an area where companies are moving quickly to locate and also to expand," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said. "So that is a really good sign for this project."

Riders will step into a rail terminal deep beneath Grand Central with gleaming marble corridors, retail concourses, and enough new tracks and platforms to handle up to 24 trains per hour.

All tracks and platforms are fully separated from Metro-North Railroad, ensuring that neither railroad causes delays to the other.

The terminal will feature real-time digital signage, robust cell service and Wi-Fi, 25 retail storefronts, four new entrances to the street level along Madison Avenue between 43rd Street and 48th Street, and two new entrances into the existing spaces of Grand Central and two to Grand Central's north end passageways at 45th and 47th Streets.

New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

----------