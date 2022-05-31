ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

First Perry Farmers Market Is Thursday

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The wait is nearly over for people to have the chance to get out to the weekly Summer Farmers Markets with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Farmers Market with the Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially begin this Thursday and it will run from 4-7...

Dallas Center Farmers Market Season Kicks Off Tomorrow

The Dallas Center Farmers Market will officially kick off for the season tomorrow with fresh produce and fun activities throughout the summer. Tomorrow from 4-7 p.m. at Mound Park in Dallas Center will be the opening farmers market for the season. The market will run on Fridays from June through September and the market has partnered with the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee which will bring new things to the markets taking place on the first Friday of each month.
DALLAS CENTER, IA
Perry Chamber Has Summer Intern Hannah Peterson For This Summer

The Perry Chamber of Commerce routinely has lots of events throughout the summer each year and the Chamber has an intern again to help out. Hannah Peterson is coming along for the ride again this year as a summer intern and to help out Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti. Peterson says in her second year as a summer intern she is involved with plenty of activities with the Chamber.
PERRY, IA
Second Year For Wild Places In Guthrie County

The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is bringing back an activity to boost tourism. This will be the second year of the event called “Wild Places In Guthrie County.” The main goal of the activity is to pick up a flier at the Guthrie County Extension office which has five different locations on it.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Lots to Register for the Bell Tower Festival

There are a ton of activities happening during next week’s Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson and registration for several of them are open now. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Member Emily Dyer urges everyone to sign up for the popular Jefferson Rotary parade that takes place Saturday, June 11th.
JEFFERSON, IA
New Website Encourages People to “Experience Jefferson Iowa”

A new website was recently launched as a way for one county to generate more interest to move to the community. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, along with coordinator Abby McConnell have developed a website called “Experience Jefferson” with the overall goal of attracting new people to live and/or start a business in Jefferson and Greene County. McConnell says the website was made possible by a Rural Return Grant that Jefferson Matters received $20,000 from to promote people moving to rural communities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
New Opportunities Begins Opening Applications For Water/Energy Assistance

New Opportunities Guthrie County is reminding residents that they are accepting applications for water assistance and other needs. Director Rhonda Huggins says that people can come into their office and apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program which runs from now until the end of September. She explains this program will assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Library Seeking Materials for a Special Bell Tower Festival Program

The Jefferson Library is asking for some unique materials from the public for a special activity that is taking place during the Bell Tower Festival. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says New York pop artist Michael Albert will be leading two hands-on workshops on Friday, June 10th from 6-8pm and Saturday, June 11th from 5:30-7:30pm at the library. The free event allows participants to create their own collage, using Albert’s best known technique of cerealism.
JEFFERSON, IA
Adair County Extension Dog Project Classes

Adair County Extension and Outreach continues to prep for the county fair with their upcoming dog project classes. Youth Coordinator Valerie Jaehrling says they will have dog project practices every Monday from 6-7:30pm at the county fair grounds leading up to the fair for all youth and 4-H’ers to attend. She explains exhibitors showing their dogs at the fair must attend a minimum of two classes.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Kids Fest With The Perry Public Library Returns This Weekend

After taking some time off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular event with the Perry Public Library will make its return this weekend. Kids Fest with the Perry Public Library will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend the free event. Library Director Mary Murphy says it’s exciting to have Kids Fest returning this year after not being able to be held since 2019.
PERRY, IA
Camp Invention Registration With ADM

A fun camp is coming up this month at the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District and there is still time to get registered. Camp Invention will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from June 20th-24th and will be at the ADM Middle School. The cost to participate in the camp is $245 and is meant for children entering grades kindergarten through sixth grade. You can save $30 with two siblings and $40 when registering three or more siblings.
ADEL, IA
Archery and Basketball Camps with Jefferson Parks and Rec

With summer break fully underway, there continues to be more opportunities for youth to stay active while school is not in session. Jefferson Parks and Recreation is offering an archery program for 10-18 year olds on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 14th-July 21st. There are two levels of classes, with a beginners program from noon-1:15pm and an advanced class from 1:15-2:30pm. Don Orris will lead both classes that will teach participants the skill of archery, with the overall goal of having them compete in the Iowa Games Archery Contest from July 30th-31st in Ames. Cost for either class is $25 for community center members and $30 for non-members.
JEFFERSON, IA
Good Egg Days Talent Show Entries Needed

Stuart is having their annual Good Egg Days and are looking for talented students. There will be a Local Talent Show at Lawbaugh Park Gazebo on June 18th for Good Egg Days Celebration. Students that are 4-18 years old are eligible to apply for the categories that include dance, gymnastics, vocal, instrumental music and speech performance.
STUART, IA
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity and DMACC seek homeowners in need of home repairs

Dallas County Habitat for Humanity and DMACC at Perry’s VanKirk Career Academy are seeking individuals whose homes need repair, maintenance, weatherization, or improvements to accessibility or safety. The two organizations are partnering this summer to revitalize homes and provide students in the Summer Youth Internship Program with hands-on skills.
Senator Ernst Learns About Nueva Vida en Greene County Project

One federal senator recently learned about a new recruitment tool that one Greene County organization is trying to take advantage of to grow its workforce and population base. Senator Joni Ernst met with representatives with Greene County Development Corporation, major employers, as well as Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ to bring the Latino population to come to Greene County. Aurgello pointed out three major issues that they are addressing, including fulfilling the over 200 available jobs within the county, a sense of community, both in terms of the community itself and housing; along with a play aspect, with opportunities for entertainment and things for families to do.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
A Special Deer Chronic Wasting Disease Course to be Held in Jefferson

Greene County residents are asked to join a special program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. DNR Deer Biologist Tyler Harms says they are hosting a series of Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador courses that will be held in Jefferson later this month. He says this is a fairly new program the DNR and Extension have put together to help educate the public, as well as develop management programs and increase the surveillance of the disease that mostly impacts whitetailed deer, of which a case was found in Greene County this past fall.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Special Olympics All-Wheel Show Is This Weekend In Adel

If you enjoy looking at a variety of different vehicles, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show is taking place this Saturday in Adel. The All-Wheel Show raises money for the Special Olympics of Iowa and Sheriff Chad Leonard says the event will feature cars along the square in Adel for people to come enjoy and awards will be given out with 100-percent of the proceeds going to support Special Olympic athletes.
ADEL, IA
Chicken Mural in Jefferson Latest Art Project with Greene County High School

If you haven’t driven south on Highway 4 in Jefferson and looked across the street from the Casey’s General Store, there is new artwork on display. Greene County High School art teacher Sarah Stott says her art students painted a mural of different breeds of chickens on the northside of an old chicken hatchery that is owned by Dean Sayre. Stott tells Raccoon Valley Radio the chickens have appealing and surprising expressions to draw someone’s eye and make them laugh.
JEFFERSON, IA
Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
ADM Soccer Club Fall Registration Is Now Open

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Soccer Club registration is now open for the fall season taking place later this year. The registration window for U 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13-19 is now open for the upcoming fall season. The deadline for registration for the groups in 9-19 is July 3rd, U 7/8 is July 17th and U 5/6 is August 7th. The cost to participate is $75 for U 5/6, $105 for U 7/8, $120 for 9/10 and $130 for U 11-19.
ADEL, IA

