ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Rising Diesel Prices Are Affecting Farmers

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The surge of gasoline prices is beginning to put stress on Iowa farmers. According to the United States Energy Information Administration the price of diesel nationwide is over $5 a gallon. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Opportunities Begins Opening Applications For Water/Energy Assistance

New Opportunities Guthrie County is reminding residents that they are accepting applications for water assistance and other needs. Director Rhonda Huggins says that people can come into their office and apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program which runs from now until the end of September. She explains this program will assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Traffic
County
Guthrie County, IA
Guthrie County, IA
Traffic
Waterloo Journal

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that farmers and landowners can now sign up for state cost share funds

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, these funds help farmers adopt soil health and water quality practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management or applying a nitrification inhibitor. Officials also said that farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Senator Ernst Learns About Nueva Vida en Greene County Project

One federal senator recently learned about a new recruitment tool that one Greene County organization is trying to take advantage of to grow its workforce and population base. Senator Joni Ernst met with representatives with Greene County Development Corporation, major employers, as well as Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ to bring the Latino population to come to Greene County. Aurgello pointed out three major issues that they are addressing, including fulfilling the over 200 available jobs within the county, a sense of community, both in terms of the community itself and housing; along with a play aspect, with opportunities for entertainment and things for families to do.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa is in a High Risk region for power blackouts this Summer

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report puts Iowa and several other Midwest states at High Risk for electric blackouts this summer. The Iowa Utilities Board is requiring utility companies to present plans for dealing with an increase in electric demand and a decrease in supply at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Coal Spilled Into Mississippi River in Northeast Iowa Train Derailment

Officials in northeast Iowa are working to clean up a coal spill from a train derailment Wednesday morning. The Iowa DNR says a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, spilling coal into the Mississippi River. A total of 10 coal cars derailed, but only one tipped coal into the river. An unknown amount of coal spilled about four miles south of Lansing, near the Lansing power plant. No fuel or other products were spilled.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Witt
104.5 KDAT

Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Website Encourages People to “Experience Jefferson Iowa”

A new website was recently launched as a way for one county to generate more interest to move to the community. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, along with coordinator Abby McConnell have developed a website called “Experience Jefferson” with the overall goal of attracting new people to live and/or start a business in Jefferson and Greene County. McConnell says the website was made possible by a Rural Return Grant that Jefferson Matters received $20,000 from to promote people moving to rural communities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Employer Fails To Offer Living Wage; Worker Strike Continues

The strike continues at CNH Industrial as both sides leave the negotiation table. On May 2nd, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin went on strike after contract talks faltered. Employees at the two facilities then went on strike to fight for higher wages and benefits. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices
KCCI.com

Leaking pipeline causes wastewater discharge into the Iowa River

ELDORA, Iowa — A leaking outgoing pipeline at the wastewater treatment plant in Eldora has led to treated but undisinfected wastewater being released into the Iowa River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that is because the leak forced the plant to re-route the treated wastewater around UV disinfectant equipment. That could lead to elevated e-coli levels.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Special Deer Chronic Wasting Disease Course to be Held in Jefferson

Greene County residents are asked to join a special program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. DNR Deer Biologist Tyler Harms says they are hosting a series of Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador courses that will be held in Jefferson later this month. He says this is a fairly new program the DNR and Extension have put together to help educate the public, as well as develop management programs and increase the surveillance of the disease that mostly impacts whitetailed deer, of which a case was found in Greene County this past fall.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of June 2

Water temperature is in the upper 60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie along shore near woody structure; use small jigs and minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Expect to start seeing bluegill nests along shore and in areas of 2-6 feet of water with gravel/sand. These can be great areas to target larger bluegill with a small jig fished under a bobber.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Fishing Weekend Begins Today In Iowa

For those who have wanted to try their hand at fishing but haven’t purchased a license can do so this weekend for Free Fishing Weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Free Fishing Weekend allows people to try fishing without having a license and it runs from June 3rd-5th. All other regulations remain in place and Conservation Officer Dustin Eighmy says it’s important to know the rules as it relates to how many fish you can have among other regulations.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Second Year For Wild Places In Guthrie County

The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is bringing back an activity to boost tourism. This will be the second year of the event called “Wild Places In Guthrie County.” The main goal of the activity is to pick up a flier at the Guthrie County Extension office which has five different locations on it.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Farm Breaks Record Selling For Over $2.5 Million [PHOTOS]

A farm in Iowa sold for more than double the price per acre than the county’s average on Friday- for a new county record!. The land sold is located in Le Mars and consisted of 96.33 acres of farmland and 3.67 acres for the farm place (home). According to Sioux City Journal, property buyers are the neighbors north of the farm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy