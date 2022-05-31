Rising Diesel Prices Are Affecting Farmers

One federal senator recently learned about a new recruitment tool that one Greene County organization is trying to take advantage of to grow its workforce and population base. Senator Joni Ernst met with representatives with Greene County Development Corporation, major employers, as well as Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ to bring the Latino population to come to Greene County. Aurgello pointed out three major issues that they are addressing, including fulfilling the over 200 available jobs within the county, a sense of community, both in terms of the community itself and housing; along with a play aspect, with opportunities for entertainment and things for families to do.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO