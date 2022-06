Following the deadly school shooting in Texas, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked whether an 18 year old should be allowed to buy an AR-15 rifle. “I would say that in the state of Nebraska, the answer is ‘absolutely yes,’” replied Gov. Pete Ricketts when asked at a press conference. Banning those under 21 from buying military-style rifles emerged as a major issue after a teenager in Texas, just after his 18th birthday, purchased two AR-15s.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO