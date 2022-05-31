ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break.

Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed.

Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home.

More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

