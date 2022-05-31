Supreme Court Demands Law Clerks Hand Over Phone Records in Roe v. Wade Leak Investigation: Report

Senator Rand Paul wants the Supreme Court to administer a lie-detector test to find out who leaked a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v Wade.“I’d ask them, under oath, and with a lie-detector test, did you leak this document?” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News on Thursday, “Because this shouldn’t happen. Liberal or conservative, we don’t want violence, but we also don’t want somebody working at the Supreme Court who is a liar and who is dishonest.”A variety of Republican legislators and commentators have argued that the leaked opinion is a left-wing attempt...
