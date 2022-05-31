Live stream: Ride along on a ferry to Mackinac Island

If you love fishing, boating, or off-roading — there’s a great upcoming opportunity for you to do all three! On Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th — Michigan residents and visitors are welcome to fish, ride off-road trails, or visit state parks and state managed boat access sites at no cost. The DNR says if you are fishing you do not need a license, but all other regulations apply. They also want to remind people to avoid giving invasive species a ride by cleaning mud, seeds and debris from vehicles, gear and clothing.
