ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live stream: Ride along on a ferry to Mackinac Island

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal 4 is taking a trip to Mackinac Island...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

These Three Michigan Cities Made The List For Best Summer Travel Destinations

Michigan is a great place to live, work, and play. With the Great Lakes and the over 11,000 inland lakes, we live in a water lover's paradise. On top of that, we have so many places to go camping and enjoy the outdoors with our friends and family. With all of that being said it might not come as a surprise that these three Michigan cities have made the list of top summer travel destinations in Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Ride Along#Live Stream
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summertime favorites kick off this weekend and the Detroit Grand Prix races around Belle Isle one last time. Detroit Grand Prix (Belle Isle), through Sunday: Start your engines for the premiere racing event of the year dashing around beautiful Belle Isle for one final time. Fans can catch all the action on the grandstand and participate in fan activities around the island including interactive displays, music and plenty of food options. Local 4 is the Detroit Grand Prix station and viewers can watch live coverage throughout the weekend on Local 4+. Tickets and schedule here.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

It’s not legal to be in Michigan’s dark sky preserves after 10 p.m. – for now

Michigan’s six dark sky preserves are legally closed to visitors after 10 o’clock, which seems counterintuitive for stargazing on summer nights. State natural resources leaders will meet next week in Lansing and may make it legal to be in Michigan’s dark sky parks beyond regular state park visiting hours. The proposed rule change would allow 24-hour access at the six designated dark sky preserves found within Michigan state parks.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan DNR: Three Free Weekend

If you love fishing, boating, or off-roading — there’s a great upcoming opportunity for you to do all three! On Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th — Michigan residents and visitors are welcome to fish, ride off-road trails, or visit state parks and state managed boat access sites at no cost. The DNR says if you are fishing you do not need a license, but all other regulations apply. They also want to remind people to avoid giving invasive species a ride by cleaning mud, seeds and debris from vehicles, gear and clothing.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hello Kitty pop-up truck is back for one day only in Metro Detroit!

DETROIT – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be continuing its 2022 U.S. tour by stopping in Metro Detroit this weekend. The all-pink cafe on wheels will be carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty. The truck will be stopping by on Saturday, June 4, 2022,...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: This is the Most Underrated Restaurant in the State

Local restaurants are always such a special experience. During the pandemic, so many local restaurants shut down, which broke my heart, but thankfully, now I’m seeing a bunch of new, local eateries popping up across Michigan on a regular basis. Each town as their big, favorite local restaurants that...
MICHIGAN STATE
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy