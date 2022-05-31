ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Everything you need to know about the Georgia runoffs

By Emma Hurt
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

One week after the primary, and it's still campaign season for some.

What's happening: Georgia's runoff elections are three weeks away, after last year's election law shortened the nine-week runoff timeframe to four.

Catch up quick : June 21 is runoff day.

  • June 10: Deadline to request an absentee ballot.
  • June 13: Early voting begins.

Driving the news: While statewide Republican primaries were decided last week, without wins for most of former President Trump's candidates, several statewide Democratic primaries are in overtime.

Zoom in:

Lieutenant governor: One-time Congressman and former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is up against the 2018 Democratic nominee for attorney general and former prosecutor, Charlie Bailey for the chance to compete against state Sen. Burt Jones, who narrowly won the Republican nomination.

Secretary of state: The Democratic runoff here is between state Rep. Bee Nguyen , the first Asian American member of the Georgia General Assembly and nonprofit executive from Atlanta, and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler , a consultant and minister from Lithonia.

Insurance commissioner: The Democratic contest to try to unseat incumbent Commissioner John King is between Janice Laws Robinson , who was the 2018 nominee, and Raphael Baker . Both are veterans of the insurance industry.

Labor commissioner: Either state Rep. and lawyer William Boddie or Nicole Horn , an organizer and former workforce training business owner, will win the chance to take on state Sen. Bruce Thompson, who won the Republican nomination.

But wait, there's more...

There is a slew of Congressional runoffs. Two of the most prominent in the greater metro area are Republican runoffs in Republican-leaning districts with two Trump-endorsed candidates.

6th Congressional District: Jake Evans , a lawyer and former chair of the State Ethics Commission who received Trump's endorsement, is competing against Rich McCormick , a former Marine pilot and ER doctor. McCormick was the 7th District's Republican nominee in 2018. The 6th runs north of the city.

10th Congressional District: Mike Collins , a trucking executive who is a native of the 10th District, which is east of Atlanta, is in a runoff with former Democratic state Rep. and former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones , who's become a prominent Trump surrogate after switching to the Republican party. He received Trump's endorsement after backing out of a gubernatorial campaign this year.

Don't forget the state House and state Senate runoffs , including Abrams' former state house district in Atlanta. In that race, Fair Fight's endorsed candidate did not advance.

What we’re watching: The Atlanta Press Club is hosting debates for many of these runoffs early next month.

