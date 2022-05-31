14-year-old killed in ORV accident in northern Ind.; 4 others hurt
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 14-year-old was killed in an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash over the weekend, according to Indiana conservation officers.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says officers responded to the 9400 block of N 500 E. in LaPorte County around 9 p.m. on Sunday.Indy man dies in UTV crash 1 week after graduating from Heritage Christian
When they arrived, officers learned a 13-year-old was operating a side-by-side ORV and was going at a “high rate of speed” when the teen tried to make a turn. That caused the ORV to roll over, ejecting all five juveniles on board.
A 14-year-old passenger was badly hurt and then pronounced deceased at the hospital. Another 15-year-old passenger was flown to a Chicago trauma center to be treated for their serious injuries.
A 14-year-old passenger was badly hurt and then pronounced deceased at the hospital. Another 15-year-old passenger was flown to a Chicago trauma center to be treated for their serious injuries.

Three other juveniles had minor injuries.
