Lush tropical oasis in Seminole Heights hits market for $530,000

We noticed this Seminole Heights gem, notable for its lush backyard with a spring-fed creek, is on the market .

Details: The 1,568-square-foot ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in northeast Old Seminole Heights.

Year built: 1985

1985 Price: $530,000

$530,000 Listed by Tom Leber, Homeward Real Estate .

What we love: Windows and sliding doors open to a large screened-in patio, relaxing waterfront decks and walkways, and a backyard featuring lush, tropical landscaping, two springs with babbling falls and a private pond stocked with fish and native birds.

It's like a tropical oasis just a few miles north of Downtown Tampa.

Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography