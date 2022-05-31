ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the pandemic public school exodus is impacting Ohio's enrollment

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIsr1_0fvX1gu800

Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn ; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ohio's public school enrollment has declined nearly 3% since the start of the pandemic, with several Central Ohio districts experiencing above-average drops.

  • More than half of the 19 Columbus-area districts shrunk, per a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.

Why it matters: With school funding tied directly to enrollment, continued loss of students could have serious long-term consequences.

What's happening: Families frustrated with online learning and pandemic-related public school instability are likely pulling their students in favor of options such as charter schools , private schools or homeschooling , the AEI study suggests.

  • Across the country, districts with the most remote classes lost 4.4% of their students, compared to a 1.1% drop for mostly in-person schools, Axios' Erin Doherty reports .

Zoom in: Whitehall had the largest local decline, with 7.8%. The district returned to fully in-person classes in April 2021, while most suburbs did so in March.

  • Columbus, the last to return in fall 2021, had the second-highest drop at 6.8%.
Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn ; Chart: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: A few burgeoning suburban districts bucked the trend and noticeably grew, including Licking Heights (4.7%), Pickerington (2.8%) and Olentangy (2.4%).

Between the lines : Kindergarten experienced the most instability, with many families "redshirting" 5-year-olds who met the age cutoff for the highly uncertain 2020-21 school year but weren't required to attend.

What they're saying: "This is pandemic fallout on a huge scale," Nat Malkus, AEI's deputy director of education policy, tells Axios. "Changing schools is a fundamental, life-altering decision for families, and these enrollment shifts represent millions of hard decisions."

What we're watching: The pandemic isn't over yet, so it's still too early to know if this is a blip on the radar or a permanent trend — especially in Columbus' suburbs, where enrollment has been booming for years.

📬 Parents, how are you feeling as this school year comes to a close? What are your expectations for the fall? We want to hear from you. Email columbus@axios.com.

Comments / 7

talibiden_joe
3d ago

Whaaaaat?? You mean parents dont want their kids taking " gender studies" and crt indoctrination in the cesspool public schools??😲😲😲

Reply(1)
9
Joel Pierce
3d ago

that's good 😊 that means that some families care about their children and families and don't want them to go to school in a pandemic

Reply(2)
4
Axios Columbus

State capital budget to fund local parks, arts projects

How much do you spend on summer projects?Ohio has ambitious plans for community improvements starting this summer, paying big bucks to expand bike trails, support the arts and restore the boyhood home of a World War I flying ace.Driving the news: State lawmakers passed the $3.5 billion capital budget this week. It now awaits approval from Gov. Mike DeWine.This budget comes around every two years and this time it's paid for with a mixture of state and federal funds, including the American Rescue Plan Act.Noteworthy local projects to be funded this year include: 🏫 School security: Each school building...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Whaley proposes 'rebate' checks to help Ohioans with inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley is promising $350 checks to help Ohioans manage the rising cost of gas, groceries and other essentials. But with some economists pointing to federal stimulus as one of the drivers of inflation, her plan may not sit well with them. Whaley’s...
Axios Columbus

Ohio Capital Budget promises Intel more tax breaks

The state of Ohio continues to roll out the economic red carpet in support of Intel's new megaproject in Licking County.Why it matters: Fiscal analysts estimate additional incentives from the state capital budget will cost Ohio hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.State of play: Ohio had already offered Intel nearly $2 billion in incentives, including direct payments, infrastructure improvements and a slew of tax credits.That doesn't include additional grant funding from the state's private economic development arm, JobsOhio, and a city tax abatement from New Albany.Details: The budget exempts Intel from paying a commercial activity tax on equipment costing more than $100 million.It also exempts it from paying state sales tax on some equipment used for construction, manufacturing and research and development. Yes, but: Included is a clawback provision that would let Ohio recoup lost funds if Intel doesn't uphold its promise to create thousands of high-paying jobs.What they're saying: Research group Policy Matters Ohio argues the state should have given citizens more time to consider the weight of these incentives before approving them, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. "These new exemptions can't possibly be subject to sufficient scrutiny in a day's time," the group contends.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

2022 Pride events in Central Ohio

Happy Pride Month! Here's list of celebrations happening all month long in Central Ohio, in chronological order.All events are free unless noted. Don't see yours? Send us an email at columbus@axios.com and we'll add it to the list.Bexley Pride Walk. 5:30pm June 3. Capital Lawn.Delaware Pride. 10am-7pm June 4. Boardman Arts Park. Create encouragement kits for LGBTQ+ youth at Columbus Metropolitan Library's Hilliard branch with Seeds of Caring. 10-11:30am June 4. Ages 6-12. $10.Worthington Sunday Funday. 12-6pm June 5. Village Green. Upper Arlington Pride. 1-5pm June 5. Mallway Park. Central Ohio Reconciling Ministries Pride Festival. 11am-2pm June 11. Bethel International...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

COVID hospitalizations on the upswing again in Ohio

Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Axios VisualsThe number of Ohioans currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is nearly identical to this time last year. What's happening: The virus' Omicron strain continues to mutate into more contagious subvariants and outsmart the vaccines designed to fight it, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.By the numbers: More than 700 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID yesterday, more than double the number who were two months ago, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.Deaths remain relatively low, with the state averaging about six per day over the past three weeks, according to the health department's dashboard.Between the lines: Though cases...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
