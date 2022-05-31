ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Dublin for 47th year

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

The world's best golfers are in Dublin this week for the 47th Memorial Tournament.

  • Here's a quick guide that will help if tourney talk comes up at happy hour or your next Zoom meeting.

The big picture : The Memorial is Ohio's biggest golf tournament each year and features one of the PGA Tour's biggest prize purses ($12 million).

  • Last year's winner, Patrick Cantlay, took home a cool $1.7 million.
  • The tournament supports numerous local charities, including Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The course : Muirfield Village Golf Club, a challenging course designed by none other than Jack Nicklaus.

  • "The Golden Bear" won the tournament in 1977 and 1984.

The field: Cantlay is back to defend his victory against 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and top golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and others.

  • Notably absent is Tiger Woods, the five-time Memorial winner who now plays a limited tournament schedule after a 2021 car crash.

The intrigue : Rain is something of a Memorial tradition, which some attribute to "The Curse of Chief Leatherlips."

  • Indeed, rain is on the horizon for the opening round on Thursday.

If you go : Practice round tickets are still available today and tomorrow at various course entrances.

