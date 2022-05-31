Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate ATV crashes over Memorial Day weekend that all resulted in serious injuries. On May 28th at 10:09 A.M., the sheriff’s office received a call about an ATV crash in Rodgers Township. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene to find a 15-year old boy with serious injuries. The victim is from Little Canada, MN. He was driving a 2000 Honda TRX ATV at the time of his crash. The ATV lost control and hit trees. Medical care was provided on scene. The victim was transported via ambulance to a medical helicopter to the Twin Cities. The Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch states the patient was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed does appear to be a factor.

