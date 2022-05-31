Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi.
The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Traffic camera video shows a semi truck slamming into an abandoned pickup Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the crash, as well as the aftermath in which the pickup caught fire as it careened toward the side of the freeway.
The pickup truck had been stopped in the middle of the freeway for several minutes before the crash. After slamming into the truck, the semi rolled into a nearby grassy median.
According to the state patrol, the car had hit a deer and was empty by the time the semi hit it. No one was injured.
(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 39-year-old Little Falls man is now charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a Morrison County bar and grill. Dustin Watkins was charged today in connection with an armed robbery in the city of Hillman. Watkins is currently being held in the Morrison County Jail on $100,000 bond or cash with no conditions or $50,000 bond or cash with conditions.
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday.
The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car.
Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly.
Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Ham Lake Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu.
A local woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Cloud at the start of the Memorial Day weekend. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 5 PM Friday, a Mercury SUV was northbound on Highway 15 near Stearns County Road 120 when it left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch.
(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
A man from Prior Lake died in an ATV crash last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on April 10 around 12:30 p.m. at the shooting and hunting club at 2920 220th Street in Spring Lake Township, south of Prior Lake.
A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin when a car driver crossed the centerline and struck him head on the Wabasha Bridge connecting the two states. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a three-vehicle crash on the Wisconsin side of the Hwy. 25 bridge just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate ATV crashes over Memorial Day weekend that all resulted in serious injuries. On May 28th at 10:09 A.M., the sheriff’s office received a call about an ATV crash in Rodgers Township. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene to find a 15-year old boy with serious injuries. The victim is from Little Canada, MN. He was driving a 2000 Honda TRX ATV at the time of his crash. The ATV lost control and hit trees. Medical care was provided on scene. The victim was transported via ambulance to a medical helicopter to the Twin Cities. The Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch states the patient was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed does appear to be a factor.
Two residents of Big Lake were among the three people injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Kanabec County. The State Patrol reports that around 4 PM Sunday, a Ford passenger car was stopped at a stop sign at Timber Ridge Lane and Highway 65 at the same time that a Kia passenger car was southbound on Highway 65. Officials say the Ford pulled out in front of the southbound Kia while attempting to make a left turn to go northbound on Highway 65, and the Kia t-boned the Ford in the driver’s side.
MELROSE -- A Melrose High School student was recognized for his role in helping the Stearns County Sheriff's Office in a crash. On May 18th, Fernando Estrella was riding along with School Resource Officer Deputy Tyler Johnson for a job shadow, when they were called to the scene of an accident in Freeport.
A Twin Cities couple were struck and killed by a falling tree while camping over the weekend in northern Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday. Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township, were at a campsite along the Flambeau River's north fork late Sunday afternoon when the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing.
The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
The pedestrian killed by a car over the weekend has been identified as a 46-year-old male, according to St. Paul police. About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, an accident occurred on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul, and Tony Smith-El, of Minneapolis, died at Hennepin Healthcare. According to authorities, the...
