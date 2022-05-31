ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Raleigh

Income needed to buy a typical home in Raleigh skyrockets

By Brianna Crane
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 3 days ago

Raleigh residents have to earn nearly 46% more now compared to year ago to afford the region's median-priced home, per real estate company Redfin's latest analysis.

  • In March 2021, you had to earn at least $53,412 to afford the median home for sale in the Raleigh metro area. Now, you need to bring in $77,749.

Why it matters: Raleigh incomes and wages are not increasing at that pace, further constricting entry into the housing market for most people.

Zoom out: It's not just happening in Raleigh. Nationwide, the income needed to afford a home has increased as property values soar and mortgage rates pass 5% for the first time in 10 years.

  • Across the U.S., buyers need 34% more income to afford a home, Redfin found.
  • Our neighbors in Charlotte need 39% more income to afford a home there.
Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Yes, but: Wages for the Raleigh metro have only risen 3% year-over-year, according to Payscale . And they've only increased by about 22% since 2006.

Bottom line: The income needed to buy the typical home here is increasing much quicker than actual incomes.

  • As buying a home becomes more expensive and income growth lags, more people will be priced out of buying a home in Raleigh.

Go deeper: Surging mortgage rates making home buying more expensive in Raleigh

Comments / 3

Related
WRAL News

Home values soar in Raleigh suburbs at faster pace than downtown homes

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's hot housing market is shifting away from the city and out to the suburbs for the first time in years. Over the past year, the typical suburban home gained nearly $10,000 more in value than the typical urban home in Raleigh, according to a new analysis from Zillow. For the first time in more than a decade, home values in the Raleigh suburbs are rising faster than the coveted "inside the Beltline."
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Two Raleigh suburbs are fastest-growing towns in N.C.

Data: Census Bureau. Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe Triangle's suburbs continue to grow at fast rates, according to new data released from the U.S. Census Bureau. The census numbers show the fastest-growing communities in North Carolina since 2020 are in the Triangle as well as coastal Brunswick County, according to an analysis from Carolina Demography. Why it matters: Americans continue moving to the South and West to build new boomtowns, tech hubs and powerhouses, Axios' Mike Allen writes.The growth is causing home prices to surge across the Triangle. Details: While the biggest growth is happening in states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida...
Axios Raleigh

North Carolina startup JupiterOne hits unicorn status

JupiterOne, a cybersecurity startup based in Morrisville, is the Triangle's newest unicorn — a term used to describe startups valued north of $1 billion — after it raised $70 million from investors this week. The company's investors include Tribe Capital, Intel Capital, and Cisco Investments, among others. Why it matters: The Triangle's startup scene has grown rapidly over the past decade thanks to venture capital money, giving startups like Epic Gams and Pendo billion-dollar valuations and helping them hire hundreds locally. Four years ago, JupiterOne did not exist. Now it employs 150 people and is valued at more than a...
alamancenews.com

Second Mebane co. to close operations this summer

Prescient in Hawfields area industrial park to close July 9; 83 to lose jobs. The Prescient Company has notified the state Department of Commerce that the company will close its facility at the North Carolina Commerce Park, in the Hawfields community between Mebane and Graham, and lay off 83 employees next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buying#Real Estate Company#Housing Market#Raleigh
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New negotiated homeowners’ insurance rate takes effect June 1, 2022

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is reminding homeowners that insurance rate changes will take effect on June 1, 2022. Consumers will likely see the rate increase on policies that are taken out or renewed on or after today. “We are very happy that North...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Foodie news: Chef & the Farmer temporarily closing, will be reinvented (June 3, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard announced this week that after 16 years of business (opened in 2006 in Kinston), Chef & the Farmer will temporarily close beginning June 5. Howard said it is time to renovate and re-envision what they do. They will be closed this summer to work on a refreshed concept, one that suits eastern North Carolina in 2022, according to Howard.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The pandemic drives a wave of new golfers in N.C.

For much of the past two decades, the news around golf was grim. The sport saw a 22% drop in the number of recreational golfers from 2003 to 2018, and more than 1,200 courses closed.Traditional and stuffy courses were suddenly allowing people to wear jeans, play music — anything at all to attract a new generation to the limping sport.The pandemic, however, has driven a resurgence in the game, Axios' Michael Graff reports. What's happening: Golf, the sport of social distance and fresh air, is blowing up. In 2021 a record 3.2 million Americans played on a golf course for...
GOLF
Axios Raleigh

Dreamville Festival was a big money maker for Raleigh

The 2022 edition of Dreamville, the music festival organized by rapper and North Carolina native J. Cole, had a $6.7 million economic impact in Wake County, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau said Tuesday. Why it matters: Raleigh has, for years, sought out signature cultural events to host in the city. Dreamville, in its short history, has created a homegrown music festival with wide appeal. The two-day April event reported 80,000 visitors, with tickets being sold in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as 20 countries. Wake County hotels saw occupancy rates...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Towns in Wake, Brunswick are growing the fastest

New Census estimates show most cities and towns in North Carolina continued to add residents in 2020. Carolina Demography at UNC Chapel Hill analyzed estimates from the Census Bureau. There are two ways to look at the figures. In terms of raw numbers, Charlotte added the most residents, but interesting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
jocoreport.com

Important Fact About Future Subdivision Must Be Disclosed To All New Homeowners

SMITHFIELD – Individuals who buy a home in a future West Smithfield residential development will have to acknowledge a key fact about the subdivision before purchasing. Floyd’s Landing, a massive residential housing development on West Market Street (US 70) across from an Amazon distribution warehouse currently under construction, was rezoned by the Smithfield Town Council in September 2021. The 198 acre tract of land was originally approved for 698 units.
wraltechwire.com

Looking for work? More than 1,400 available at upcoming virtual job fair

RALEIGH – With some 50,000 open IT jobs across all sectors of North Carolina’s economy, employers are seeking to add workers to their teams. There are already 20 employers, with the possibility of more joining this week, with IT roles open across the state that will participate in a virtual job expo hosted by the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, on Wednesday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
JOBS
WFMY NEWS2

Rent increase forces many seniors to move out

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dottie Fairchild has lived in the same apartment for 16 years. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit at British Lake Village has served her well. The Greensboro complex is centrally located and has almost everything Fairchild needed. In March, the new management company notified tenants it would be...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Raleigh's International Food Festival, Summertime Beer Fest

There is plenty to check out in the Triangle this weekend!. Raleigh's International Food Festival (Raleigh City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh) - 30 countries will be represented at this 6th annual festival in downtown Raleigh Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. There will be food, desserts, wine, beer, dancing and music. Free admission.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
28
Followers
67
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy