Telecom Italia Seeks To Divest $21.5B Landline Network To Cut Down On Debt, Commence Fiber Launch

By Anusuya Lahiri
 3 days ago
  • Telecom Italia S.p.A. TIAIY sought an enterprise value of €20 billion ($21.5 billion) for the landline network, Bloomberg reports.
  • Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola looks to sell the landline network to Italy’s state lender and a group of international funds to cut its multi-billion-dollar debt pile and initiate a fiber rollout for Italy that lags far behind its European peers.
  • Labriola also aims to spin the company’s commercial services off into a separate unit.
  • Telecom Italia looks to sell off the entirety of its network to shift control of the asset to the Italian state.
  • Telecom Italia reached a preliminary, non-binding accord with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.
  • The accord includes Open Fiber and Teemco, controlled by KKR & Co Inc KKR, which owns a stake in Telecom Italia’s FiberCop SpA fiber unit.
  • Telecom Italia has an enterprise value of €36 billion, with total debt of €30 billion.
  • Price Action: TIAIY closed higher by 0.34% at $2.97 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

#Kkr#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Landline#Spa#Bloomberg#European#Italian#Kkr Co Inc Kkr#Telecom Italia#Fibercop Spa Fiber
Benzinga

Benzinga

