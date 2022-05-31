Telecom Italia Seeks To Divest $21.5B Landline Network To Cut Down On Debt, Commence Fiber Launch
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. TIAIY sought an enterprise value of €20 billion ($21.5 billion) for the landline network, Bloomberg reports.
- Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola looks to sell the landline network to Italy’s state lender and a group of international funds to cut its multi-billion-dollar debt pile and initiate a fiber rollout for Italy that lags far behind its European peers.
- Labriola also aims to spin the company’s commercial services off into a separate unit.
- Telecom Italia looks to sell off the entirety of its network to shift control of the asset to the Italian state.
- Telecom Italia reached a preliminary, non-binding accord with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.
- The accord includes Open Fiber and Teemco, controlled by KKR & Co Inc KKR, which owns a stake in Telecom Italia’s FiberCop SpA fiber unit.
- Telecom Italia has an enterprise value of €36 billion, with total debt of €30 billion.
- Price Action: TIAIY closed higher by 0.34% at $2.97 on Friday.
- Photo Via Company
Comments / 0