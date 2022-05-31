ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Scoop: Ruby Scoops moving to larger storefront

By Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 3 days ago

Richmond's own first-place winner of " Ben & Jerry's Clash of the Cones " is moving her OG Brookland Park Blvd. ice cream shop to bigger digs.

Driving the news: Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara signed a lease to move her Northside ice cream shop just over a block away, she tells Axios — quadrupling the space in the process.

  • The new spot at 310 Brookland Park Blvd. will allow seating indoors and outside for at least 50 customers (slightly more than her current availability for eight).
  • It will have a bigger kitchen for her hand-crafted, small batch ice cream, sorbets and other desserts — and diners will likely see an expanded menu.
  • There will be extra room for community events, cooking and ice cream classes.
  • And possibly an ABC license for some wine and beer options.

Of note: The new spot is being built for Ruby Scoops on an empty lot and won't open until summer 2023, say Veronica Wiles and Nathan Hughes of Sperity Real Estate Ventures, which secured the space for Kamara.

What they're saying: "We outgrew the space immediately," Kamara told Axios. "From the moment we opened, there were lines down the block. And I had no idea I was going to be on television."

Flashback: Kamara started her handcrafted ice cream business in the summer of 2015 in D.C., serving at festivals and events around town.

  • The VCU alum opened her brick-and-mortar shop at 120 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond in November 2020.
  • Last summer she appeared on the Food Network’s " Ben & Jerry's Clash of the Cones " — and won the $20,000 first prize with her ice cream flavor creation mixing brownies, dulce de leche, toffee and vanilla.
  • In March, she opened Suzy Sno , a New Orleans-style snowball shop — like snow cones but with shaved ice, making them fluffier — in Jackson Ward.

Grab a scoop: In the meantime, you can still catch Ruby Scoops at their current shop and their stall on Tuesdays at Birdhouse Market. Or you can grab a pint from Stella's Grocery (they're in all but the Grace Street location).

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Ruby Scoops' locations are on Brookland Park Blvd., not Brookland Parkway.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Richmond

Richmond's best happy hours: Joe's Inn

To launch our semi-regular series of happy hour reviews, we dropped into the granddaddy of Richmond happy hours: Joe's Inn. Boy, does it hold up.The deal: The restuarant offers $3 draft beers (including a long list of craft options), $3 glasses of wine and $2 highballs. There's no discount on food, but with drinks so cheap, please just pay the full $5.50 for a massive basket of fries. The happy hour hours: Monday through Friday from 3-6pm.The vibe: We hadn't done happy hour at Joe's since pre-pandemic and it's just as good as we remembered it. The setting is classic...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond soft opening: Blue Habanero

A few weeks ago, I was unintentionally the first-ever customer at Blue Habanero, a new taco restaurant on Strawberry Street in the Fan.Quick take: I tried the tacos de alambre, an over-the-top combination of steak, chorizo, bacon and cheese. It was a little bit like eating a delicious bacon cheeseburger in taco form.The plate cost $14 and came with three tacos and a side. At my server's suggestion, I went with spicy squash and quinoa, which offered a relieving vegetal counterpoint to the meat-bomb main. No regrets.For drinks, I got a frozen margarita ($5 during happy hour from 2-6pm daily). It suffered none of the pitfalls that sometimes plague what is basically a novelty drink: not too sweet with a well-balanced alcoholic kick.The restaurant occupies the former Strawberry Street Café (RIP), but renovations throughout combined with a decision to go all-in on Day of the Dead decor make the space feel new and different.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of May 30-June 3

Cafe Beignet opened last weekend in Shockoe Bottom; head below to learn about other new spots on the horizon. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Chef Mike Ledesma’s first solo foray as a restaurateur, Perch served its last meal May 21, succumbing to mounting financial pressures stemming from the pandemic. Ledesma describes everything from rising rent to inflated food costs combining to create the perfect storm that shuttered the Pacific island-inspired concept, which debuted on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition in 2018. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Henrico Citizen

Lakeside bakery adding second location in Richmond

A popular Lakeside bakery is planning a second location across the county-city line in Richmond by following the trail left by another bake shop. Up All Night Bakery, which is located in a 450-square-foot spot at 5411 Lakeside Avenue once occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Company, plans to add another location at 1221 Bellevue Avenue – also a former Early Bird location – according to owner Jonathan Highfield.
RICHMOND, VA
charlottesville29.com

#5: Fried Chicken Sandwich – The Fitzroy

When an expert panel of chefs, historians, and others once convened to determine Charlottesville’s signature dish, the fried chicken sandwich received strong consideration. Fried chicken has a long history in the region, and sandwiches of it are all over Charlottesville. It’s one of the deepest sandwich categories in town.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaved Ice#Ben Jerry#Cooking#Beer#Food Drink#Ruby Scoops#Abc#Vcu
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Business Spotlight: Sweet Emporia Bakery

The summer of 2020 was, to put it mildly, not a great time to open a new business in Emporia...or anywhere else, for that matter. But that didn’t stop the Garza family from taking a crack at it when they opened Sweet Emporia Bakery. “Most people thought, what was...
EMPORIA, VA
rvahub.com

RVA Beer Explorer: Comedy, Salsa, Big Gay Weekend Market

Well, as predicted last week Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield all have a high COVID-19 Community Level. 7-day case rates per 100,000 people in each of the localities are 274, 297, and 309, respectively (the threshold for a high level is 200). The 7-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people for the whole region is 10.5 (the threshold for a high level is 10). At this level, the CDC’s guidance for individuals is that Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Richmond

Rising costs close Perch restaurant

Higher costs and a withdrawal of financial backing forced restaurant Perch to close after more than three years in business. Driving the news: The Scott's Addition, Pacific-inspired seafood restaurant closed abruptly at the end of service Saturday night, chef and co-owner Mike Ledesma confirmed to Axios. Ledesma said high food, rent and labor costs — plus post-pandemic changes in dining habits — were all driving factors behind the closure. But ultimately, he said, his business partner and the financial backer of the restaurant, Kris Collo, made the call. Collo didn't respond to a request for comment.The big picture: The closing...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Bear sightings are up in Richmond

Bear sightings are on the rise in Richmond, according to city emergency dispatchers. Driving the news: Reports started coming in across South Richmond over Memorial Day weekend. The first bear sighting came Friday afternoon at River City Middle School on Hull Street, where a bear was discovered eating from the school garden, Christie Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care & Control, told Axios.Saturday morning, a bear was spotted around Forest Hill and Jahnke, 4 miles from the school, in the backyard of resident Elsbeth Nicolai. Details: Nicolai said the bear climbed her fence — and later her deck — where...
RICHMOND, VA
RichmondBizSense

Frozen dessert chain Vampire Penguin plunges into Chesterfield

The second location of a penguin-themed frozen dessert concept has opened in the region. A new Vampire Penguin store opened in early May at 14822 Hull Street Road in western Chesterfield near Moseley. Vampire Penguin serves so-called “shaved snow,” which is a creamy shaved ice dessert that features toppings and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RichmondBizSense

Retired Altria executive lists Varina estate with 9-acre pond for $4.3M

One of the pricier residential listings to hit the local real estate market so far this year has come in the form of a 38-acre estate with water views near Sandston. Listed May 26 for $4.3 million, the Eberhard Pond estate includes a 7,300-square-foot house and the 9-acre namesake pond. The property is at 3535 Meadow Road on the north side of Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County.
SANDSTON, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
16
Followers
17
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy