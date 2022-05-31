ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Lunch pick: Here's the scoop on Chicken Salad Chick

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

👋 Alissa here. It's no secret that mayonnaise makes the Midwest go round.

Needless to say, I'm a big fan of Chicken Salad Chick , an entire restaurant committed to specialty chicken salad.

  • They've got fruity, savory, spicy and traditional mixes. I've yet to try one I didn't like.

Quick take: My go-tos are Dixie Chick (full of onions), Sassy Scotty (ranch, bacon and cheddar) and Cranberry Kelli (dried cranberries and slivered almonds).

  • Sample a trio of scoops with crackers or indulge in a full sandwich.
  • Save room for sides, which are just as delicious as the namesake dishes, especially the broccoli salad and pimento cheese dip.

🥐 Pro tip: You don't have to dine in. Pick up some prepackaged "quick chicks" and a bag of fluffy croissants for the perfect packed lunch.

  • Don't forget the buttercream cookies for dessert.

If you go: Open Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm at 6304 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, or 10am-7pm at 687 Worthington Rd., Westerville.

What to do in Columbus this weekend

⛳ Snag secondhand tickets to the Memorial Tournament, if you enjoy last-minute plans.Gates open at 7am today through Sunday. $110-164 on SeatGeek, $68-179 on StubHub.🤼‍♂️ Watch stars go head-to-head in the ring at WWE SmackDown at the Schottenstein Center.7:45pm tonight. $38-68.🏮 Light up the Scioto River at a picture-perfect Water Lantern Festival.5:30-10pm Saturday. $12-26, kids under 8 free.💃 Cut a rug, then get crafty at the Columbus Museum of Art's Summer Celebration, featuring an outdoor dance party and art-making open studio.10am-5pm Saturday. Free!🌳 Take a wild journey across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover showcasing animals made from plants.10am-5pm Saturday through Sept. 11. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Bonus: Free admission Sunday for Franklin County residents!
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio strawberry picking season is "berry" good

OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
OBETZ, OH
Axios Columbus

Irreverent alt news outlet Columbus Alive shuts down

Today is the last publishing day for Columbus Alive, the alternative news outlet with a long history of covering pop culture, local politics and social justice issues.What's happening: Gannett, the outlet's parent company and owner of the Columbus Dispatch, shuttered Alive as part of broader cuts to its magazine division.Alive published a magazine for many years before going exclusively digital in mid-2019. 💭 Tyler's thought bubble: As a big fan of alt-weeklies, I'm saddened by the sudden loss of Alive's insightful, irreverent coverage.Staffers Andy Downing, Joel Oliphant and a collection of talented guest writers offered a unique mix of hilarious writing and thoughtful reporting about life in central Ohio.Alive's closing leaves a big gap that will not easily be filled.
COLUMBUS, OH
obetz.oh.us

Splash Pad Open for Season

The Splash Pad is intended to be used by individuals 12 years and under. Individuals under the age of 12 must be accompanied by someone who is 16 years of age or older. Individuals that are 13 years of age or older may enter the Splash Pad if supervising children 6 years of age and under or an individual with special needs.
OBETZ, OH
Columbus, OH
