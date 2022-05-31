Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant
- Tata Motors Limited TTM subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co F Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle manufacturing operations.
- FIPL will operate its Powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back the land and buildings of the Powertrain unit from TPEML.
- TPEML is expecting to establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units.
- This unit is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd at Sanand, which should help in a smooth transition.
- Price Action: TTM shares closed higher by 0.64% at $28.19 on Friday.
- Photo Via Company
Comments / 0