ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FBI investigates Basquiat paintings in Orlando Museum of Art show

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E754q_0fvX0TLM00

Were the 25 paintings hanging in the Orlando Museum of Art really made by Jean-Michel Basquiat in a California studio in 1982, or are they part of an elaborate scheme to make a few people very rich?

What's happening: The FBI's Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings allegedly created by Basquiat and displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art, the New York Times reported over the weekend .

  • FBI Special Agents have interviewed the museum's director and subpoenaed "any and all" communications between the museum and the owners of the paintings.

Driving the news: In a Feb. 16 story , the New York Times first raised questions about the authenticity of paintings in the Orlando show " Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, the Thaddeus Mumford Jr. Venice Collection ," which boasted 25 Basquiat paintings on cardboard said to have been "lost" for 30 years in a storage unit in California.

  • Per the museum, a "picker" bought the contents of the storage unit for $15,000 at an auction and found the paintings along with sports and television memorabilia.
  • In 2012, the picker reportedly tracked down the unit's renter, the now-deceased television writer Thad Mumford . The picker said Mumford confirmed that he bought the Basquiat paintings in 1982 on the recommendation of a friend, and he produced a copy of a poem he wrote about the sale that he asked Basquiat to initial — and which mentions "25 paintings bringing riches."

Yes, but: The back of one of the paintings contains a FedEx imprint, and a brand expert told the Times that specific font wasn't used until 1994, six years after Basquiat's death.

Of note: Before his death in 1988 from a drug overdose, Basquiat is believed to have made approximately 2,100 pieces of art.

  • A 1982 Basquiat painting of a horned devil sold for $85 million with fees two weeks ago, the third-highest price paid for a Basquiat work.
  • The owners of the 25 suspect paintings have made known they're for sale, and the Orlando show was the first they've been on public display.

What they're saying: "My reputation is at stake as well," Aaron De Groft, director of the Orlando Museum of Art, told the Times . "And I've absolutely no doubt these are Basquiats."

The bottom line: The intentional sale of art known to be fake is a federal crime.

Comments / 0

Related
vigourtimes.com

How a FedEx box exposed a fake Basquiat museum collection

Jean-Micheal Basquiat may have died in 1988, but he is having a big career moment once again. Last weekend, it was revealed that the FBI’s art crime team is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings in the “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat” exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art. Meanwhile, Palm Beach art dealer Daniel Elie Bouaziz was charged on Monday for selling fake Basquiats out of his two Worth Avenue galleries.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: See 'Soul' at Rockefeller Gardens

Where: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach. Details: Christie Miller, volunteer coordinator for Volusia County Environmental Management, will explain how residents can protect rivers, lakes and estuaries by limiting fertilizer this summer. Free program. Reservations not required. Call 386-676-4191. Learn how to raise backyard chickens. When:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
orlandostylemagazine.com

Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

At last, you can be 'Happy Together' in Daytona

After being rescheduled, the “Happy Together” tour will be on stage at 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach. The performance was originally planned for May 31, 2020, and was moved to June 9, 2021. All tickets for the original and rescheduled dates will be honored for the June 6 performance.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Apartments proposed for the former Regal Cinemas property

The property at 215 Williamson Blvd. once housed a movie theater. Now, there are plans in the works for a new apartment complex. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will review a Planned Business Development amendment request on Thursday, June 9, by local developer Paul Holub to allow the demolition of the existing 39,368 square foot movie theater building in order to construct a 312-unit apartment complex.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Museum Of Art#Fbi#Art Show#Painting#Art Crime Team#The New York Times#Fbi Special Agents#Venice Collection
villages-news.com

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

I recently read a Letter To The Editor in Villages-News.com. The letter was from a woman who resides in The Villages. The letter was regarding her opinion of Laura Loomer, a Republican Primary candidate for Florida Congressional District 11. The letter contained many correct statements about Ms. Loomer, yet at the same time, does not mention the circumstances or reasons surrounding each of the statements.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Get ready to walk along the Daytona Beach esplanade

Imagine a gathering place that offers scenic river views, parks, water fountains and a holiday display on par with St. Augustine’s Night of Lights, all maintained with theme park quality care. When Daytona Beach's Riverfront Esplanade opens June 4, you will not have to imagine it anymore. The Riverfront...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
bungalower

Foxtail opening new location in former jewelers shop

According to Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal, Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening another location, this time on East Colonial Drive. The ever-expanding coffee company is currently building out a new shop in the former Orlando Jewelers space at 3122 E. Colonial Drive [GMap] just outside of The Milk District, in the same building as Kabooki Sushi – which is expanding into an adjacent 2,000 SF storefront and adding a lounge and private dining area.
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows 3 robbers with guns threatening victims in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police have released a surveillance video showing a violent robbery in which three men threatened two victims with guns. The robbery took place at a business along Mason Avenue, according to police. The video shows three men approaching a security guard with a...
flaglerlive.com

Travis Smith, Convicted in Lyft Driver Attack, Wants a New Trial and to Be Let Out of Jail

Travis Smith, the 38-year-old Palm Coast resident convicted of battery by a jury last week for attacking a Lyft driver during a ride from Flagler Beach to Palm Coast in 2020, has filed for a new trial. Smith is challenging the jury’s findings. He has also filed a motion to get out of jail, challenging the judge’s decision to revoke his $5,000 bond immediately after the May 25 verdict.
PALM COAST, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
774
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy