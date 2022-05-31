ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee boy's family located, child found near 27th and Galena

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department say the family of a...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek missing man, last seen Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for missing 41-year-old John Rivera. He was last seen leaving a home near 14th and Madison on the city's south side around 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Rivera is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 205 pounds...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least six different shooting incidents. One person was killed, and four others were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest." Palmer and Chambers. Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kytvnews.com

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery During Funeral

4.nbcla.com— A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. redstate.com—Multiple People Reportedly Injured in Shooting at Racine, Wisconsin Cemetery. Multiple shots were fired at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon, reportedly during the funeral of a man who was killed by police last week, leaving five people injured, accord.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Roosevelt rollover crash, Milwaukee men injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, June 1. It happened near Sherman and Roosevelt around 3 p.m. According to police, a car crashed into an occupied parked car and rolled over. The driver of the rolled...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine cemetery shooting: 2 women injured, 1 seriously Thursday

RACINE, Wis. - Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Graceland Cemetery for shots fired. Two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. At the time of this report, she was awake and alert. There are no other reports of any other gunshot injuries. No one is currently in custody.
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW-TV

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 40th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was hurt in a shooting near 40th and Cherry Wednesday evening, June 1. Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. It's unclear what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI

