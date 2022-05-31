Milwaukee boy's family located, child found near 27th and Galena

RACINE, Wis. - Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Graceland Cemetery for shots fired. Two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. At the time of this report, she was awake and alert. There are no other reports of any other gunshot injuries. No one is currently in custody.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO