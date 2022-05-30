Beathaichean a’ Bocadaich - Series 1: 7. Muncaidh agus ròn/Monkey and seal

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!. While...
In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Collie suit from a company called Zeppet,...
A former royal housemaid who was shown the Coronation dress by the Queen said she would wear her medal "with pride" during the Platinum Jubilee. Williamina Frost, 91, who lives near Cambridge, was working at Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. The day before taking the throne, the Queen gathered palace...
A killer whale stranded for weeks in France's River Seine was found dead Monday after attempts to guide it back to sea failed and revealed it was severely sick, local authorities said. Regional officials had already decided to euthanise the killer whale—also known as an orca—to end its suffering, but...
Roaring crowds cheered the Queen as she joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first of four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Thousands flooded The Mall, waving flags in the brilliant sunshine to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. The 96-year-old watched a flypast with 17 other...
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has made an unscheduled appearance at a rock concert in London as he awaits the verdict in the defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor appeared with British guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall. This is the pair's second appearance, after playing...
The Duke of York has tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the Queen's Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday, Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Andrew tested positive after a routine test and will miss the service "with regret", the palace said. It is understood he has seen the Queen...
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - An examination of the zinc content of teeth from sharks both living and extinct is providing clues about the demise of the largest-known shark, indicating the mighty megalodon may have been out-competed by the great white shark in ancient seas. Researchers assessed the ratio of...
VIXX Hyuk left Jellyfish Entertainment for good. Since 2012, Hyuk had been treating Jellyfish Entertainment as his home since the agency guided him from the MyDOL era until he made it to the final lineup of VIXX. The company also witnessed him grow as a member of another group, Big...
People are being warned of the dangers of walking out to sea at low tide after a new sandbar developed on the North Sea coast. The feature, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Holkham in Norfolk, has formed in the past year, the RNLI said. The lifeboat service said if walkers were not...
"It wasn't meant to be a viral video. I was, like, in my pyjamas." Yasmine Bedward, a social media manager, was speaking from a house in Jamaica about the moment her interest in the libel case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'blew up'. "No one in my real life...
