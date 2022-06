Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO