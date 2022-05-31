CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
“Operation Safe Travel” begins Wednesday in Los Angeles County in an effort to increase public safety on transit. The program includes high visibility L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol on Metro platforms and trains. Homeless people will no longer be allowed to live along the platforms or loiter on trains. But there are provisions in the […]
The westbound side of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for five days in July, Caltrans announced Thursday. According to Caltrans, the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed from Irwindale Avenue to the junction with the 605 Freeway to accommodate upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge. The closures will begin on July 13 at 11 p.m. and continue through July 19 at 4 a.m. Westbound traffic will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the freeway."Caltrans advises motorists to expect delays, seek alternate routes or use public transportation on the Metro L Line (Gold) or Metrolink during the closures," according to a statement from Caltrans.The closure is part of a $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.The ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed. Ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway will be blocked as well.A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August, Caltrans said.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Each day, the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt Avenues in Santa Fe Springs is a flurry of traffic. Big rigs. Pickup trucks. Cars. People. Trains. All of them mix in a fast-moving blur where 112 trains and 45,000 vehicles cross daily, occasionally to deadly effect.
PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens of […]
Panga boat sightings have increased in recent weeks with multiple sightings in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. In April, a man died and three men were rescued after a 30-foot panga boat capsized off the coast in San Diego.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of June, absent a downturn in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations, the county's public health director said Thursday. What You Need To Know.
Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory. The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 […]
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department said it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion caused damage...
Officials plan to expand Orange County's groundwater replenishment system in hopes it will continue to stave off the effects of a historic drought for a majority of the region's residents.This means another 300,000 residents, on top of the 2.5 million already accessing it, will be getting treated wastewater, which many say is a cheaper alternative to imported water and a reason why the region is not facing severe water restrictions.The process begins with bubbling wastewater that is purified through a three-step process at the Groundwater Replenishment System plant in Fountain Valley. "The first step is that the Orange County Sanitation District...
The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. 6 million Southern California residents will be affected by water restrictions taking effect...
