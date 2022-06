Real Madrid have called on authorities to explain why supporters were left "helpless and defenceless" at the Champions League final in Paris' Stade de France. Real - who beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final to claim the trophy for a record 14th time - say they also want to know why the stadium was chosen as the venue for the match, which was moved from St Petersburg in February after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO