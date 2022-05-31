ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of massive fire at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock in Utica still under investigation

By Alyssa Donovan, Alonzo Small, Brónagh Tumulty
UTICA, Ill. — The cause of a massive fire in Utica is still under investigation. Several structures at the Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock went up in flames Monday night, prompting multiple crews to help extinguish the blaze.

As many as 57 fire crews responded to the resort off of Route 178 to combat the blaze that started just before 5:30 p.m. and lasted about 90 minutes.

Seven cabins were destroyed, each of them holding four units. A total of 28 homes were destroyed in the fire. The cabins are privately owned and are separate from the lodge area of the resort.

Calumet City firefighters battle three-alarm multi-story apartment blaze

Fire officials are still working to figure out the cause of the fire, but said it did not appear suspicious. They said the main reason the fire became so large was because of strong winds.

WGN News crew witnessed firefighter efforts hampered by constant wind, difficult access at the scene and a lack of hydrant water.

One woman told WGN News that the fire started in front of the cabin she owns and spread up the outside wall.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross was set up at the North Utica Police Department building to help displaced families, some of which are being helped with accommodation at the lodge.

