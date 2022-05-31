Englewood Residents Sent Reverse 911 Alert For SWAT Situation – CBS Denver

Over the past two years, many people in the Denver area have been met with an unwelcome surprise when trying to start their cars. Their vehicles lurch forward and sputter as if the engine was failing. Many soon come to realize that the problem was the catalytic converter – or lack of one. Catalytic converter thefts have increased tenfold in the last two years in Denver, with more and more thieves routinely plucking the easy to access component to sell for large sums of money.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO