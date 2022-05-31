Englewood Residents Sent Reverse 911 Alert For SWAT Situation – CBS Denver

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo Police say two people are trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Power Plant. Officers got a 911 call about a “landslide” on Thursday morning. A technical rescue team from the Pueblo Fire Department are working to rescue the victims described...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still looking for a man who possibly detonated an explosive while walking around a Colorado Springs neighborhood with a gun Wednesday evening. Residents called 911 around 5:30 p.m. reporting an explosion near Forest Meadows Avenue and Brookstone. “Callers indicated a male subject had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious multi-vehicle crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Thursday night. The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. in the area of Tutt Boulevard and Woodmen Road Thursday night. The intersection is just east of Powers Boulevard. Five cars were involved in...
Flames ripped through an RV in Adams County and killed a married couple's pet and destroyed everything they own. It's been a few weeks and they're still trying to pick up the pieces after falling on hard times.
A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
An affidavit obtained by News5 alleges that 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz admitted to killing four men in Pueblo and El Paso County, and claimed that two of the victims had tried to sexually assault him.
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday. The shooting was reported near East 16th Avenue and North Alton Street late Monday night. When officers arrived, they found man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Over the past two years, many people in the Denver area have been met with an unwelcome surprise when trying to start their cars. Their vehicles lurch forward and sputter as if the engine was failing. Many soon come to realize that the problem was the catalytic converter – or lack of one. Catalytic converter thefts have increased tenfold in the last two years in Denver, with more and more thieves routinely plucking the easy to access component to sell for large sums of money.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim.
When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s).
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Greeley are sharing more details on why an officer had to shoot a dog on Friday. WARNING: The video at the top of this article shows the shooting. It may be hard for some people to watch and listen to. Part of the incident...
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbine school shooting in 1999 is often referred to as a watershed moment. Since then, more than 311,000 kids have been exposed to gun violence in schools during school hours, according to an analysis from the Washington Post.
