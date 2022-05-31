ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Bogey's offering June Monday evening special to help in tough times

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's in Hutchinson is going to do what it can in the month of June to help those that are struggling, even though their own costs have gone...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Model train show at fairgrounds this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Center of the Nation Model Railroad Expo is this weekend at the Pride of Kansas building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "One of the layouts we have at...
Hutch Post

Summer reading kickoff event at Library Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The kickoff to the Hutchinson Public Library Summer Reading program is Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the library parking lot at 901 North Main. Kids should come prepared to get wet, as there will be inflatable obstacle courses, water themed games, prizes,...
KSN News

Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas Aviation Expo returns to Junction City this weekend

GEARY COUNTY— Airplanes will dot the sky over Freeman Field in Junction City as pilots fly in for the 2022 Kansas Aviation Expo this weekend. Many of the pilots will arrive on Friday and others on Saturday, which is the busy day for the public at the airport. Marvin...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The relocated Caesar’s Table opens this week

The popular lunch buffet spot, Caesar’s Table, has moved to the downtown Wichita headquarters of Meritrust Credit Union. As the new cafe operator in the building at 151 N. Main Street, they are ready to open to the public on Thursday, June 2. If you’ve never been to the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reminder: Salvation Army Donut Day event is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is holding a donut eating contest Saturday in Hutchinson. Donuts are a Salvation Army tradition that goes back to when ladies were sent over to make sweet treats for the troops in World War I. The event is a fundraiser for Salvation Army...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Chapulin Mexican Grill

A restaurant has taken over the former LeDesma’s Restaurant that closed at the end of 2021. Introducing El Chapulin Mexican Grill. Chapulin translates to grasshopper in English, but there are no grasshoppers to be found on the menu, unless you count a picture of one. El Chapulin is almost...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
wichitabyeb.com

Peave, Love & Pie to close while Bakesale Treat Parlor is on the way

The downtown dessert shop, Peace, Love & Pie, located right outside of Naftzger Park is set to close for good. Their last day of business will be Saturday. They originally opened in 2019 at 645 E Douglas. After close to two years, owners have decided to close down the restaurant. But not all is lost. This will make way for a new concept, Bakesale Treat Parlor, which will open at Bradley Fair at 2000 N Rock Rd, Suite 106.
WICHITA, KS
Pratt Tribune

Pratt woman donates kidney and celebrates special milestones in the month of May

Sarah Navarro of Pratt had kind of a big month in May. This mom of four kids and two stepchildren has worked in education at Southwest Elementary for 11 years. In addition to full-time work plus fulltime parenting, Navarro also has been an online student for the past several years, just receiving notification in May that she had again made the President’s Honor List at Southern New Hampshire University and would be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design this coming July 1.
PRATT, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Wind Surge holding school supply drive for Andover elementary hit by tornado

WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Wind Surge are hosting a school-supply drive with donations earmarked for the students of Andover’s Prairie Creek Elementary School. During home games between now and the end of August, fans can bring donations to Guest Services at Riverfront Stadium, located behind Section 10. Those unable to attend a Wind Surge game may drop off donations at the Box Office, located on McLean Blvd. Those donating will receive a free berm ticket for a future 2022 regular season Wind Surge game.
ANDOVER, KS
Hutch Post

Horizons CEO to retire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Horizons Mental Health Center CEO Mike Garrett is retiring. His last day will be June 30. Garrett has devoted his career to the treatment of behavioral and mental health issues. Garrett has been with Horizons Mental Health Center for 41 years, serving as its CEO since...
HUTCHINSON, KS
theactiveage.com

Derby Senior Center: role model or outlier?

DERBY — Gloria Jaeckel found plenty of kindred souls when she joined the Community Quilters group at the Derby Senior Center. “Some of my best friends are people I met two years ago,” Jaeckel said. Those friends don’t think it’s unusual that Jaeckel drives south from her home...
KSN News

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Land Bank will not meet this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Land Bank meeting for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 has been cancelled due to a lack of staff. The next scheduled meeting will be held July 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall. If you have any...
HUTCHINSON, KS
