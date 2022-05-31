Bogey's offering June Monday evening special to help in tough times

Sarah Navarro of Pratt had kind of a big month in May. This mom of four kids and two stepchildren has worked in education at Southwest Elementary for 11 years. In addition to full-time work plus fulltime parenting, Navarro also has been an online student for the past several years, just receiving notification in May that she had again made the President’s Honor List at Southern New Hampshire University and would be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design this coming July 1.

PRATT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO