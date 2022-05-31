ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Memorial Day tradition for Hudson man turns heads and touches hearts

By Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bR0Xk_0fvWtFnx00

Lou Smith spends his Memorial Day like most, with his family and friends cooking in the sun. The Hudson native and veteran said the holiday, though, isn’t a happy one for him.

“It’s a somber day,” he said. “I served in Korea, overseas, and then I served in the 82nd Airborne Division.”

But he also spends it meeting new friends.

“I have so many people who stop by,” he said. “Some of them cry and tell their stories.”

More often than not, he’s flagged down by people honking, taking pictures or asking who is responsible for the display in his front yard on Stow Road in Hudson. They’re in awe of the display in his front yard: a display of more than 3,000 American Flags.

“I was just driving to the next exit and I saw it,” said Jim Sheridan, who stopped by and took a picture of the display. “I thought it was a real beautiful display.”

The flags are a tradition for Smith.

“I started over 30 years ago, putting flags near the road. I had 30 to 50, at that time” he said. “Every year, I’d double it then double it then double it.”

Now every Friday before Memorial Day, with the help of dozens of volunteers, Smith places the flags throughout his land, to be ready by Monday.

He said people began dropping them off, beforehand.

“If they’re here, I put them in," he said.

It’s a site to behold for people like Sheridan.

“It’s really nice, really impressive,” he said.

And a source of pride for Smith.

“Anybody that comes by and beeps the horn, I like it. I smile every time, literally, every time,” he said. “Feel free to take pictures or videos. I love to see it.”

A display that serves as a reminder, that freedom isn’t free.

“I don’t think people appreciate it, appreciate the sacrifices that our military members go through and today is the day to honor that,” said Sheridan.

Smith said he does it because he loves his country, but he also appreciates service members and their families.

“I want to honor the ones that died,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone that puts a uniform on.”

He said the flags will be out on display until next weekend, and when asked if the tradition will carry on? He said yes.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Abandoned dog found in Bay Village; will soon be available for adoption

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A dog that was recently abandoned in Bay Village will soon be looking for a new 'furrever' home. According to Bay Village Police Chief Robert Gillespie, an officer located a pit bull mix tied to a telephone pole near the 31300 block of Lake Road at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Festival#American Flags#Anyb
clevelandmagazine.com

This Lakefront Canton Home has a 1,000-Square-Foot Closet

This "glam farmhouse" boasts 12,000 square feet in all on a 150-acre stretch in Jackson Township. The vision was born when Sandy and Jeff Doll happened upon a lot in their neighborhood on the private, 150-acre Lake Cable in Canton’s Jackson Township. “We wanted a place for our children...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Bandit remains by his owner’s side, even in death: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
BEACHWOOD, OH
27 First News

Storm leaves behind heavy damage in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
scriptype.com

Brick house was built by family who arrived by sled in the Western Reserve

Steve and Linda Wood don’t view themselves as the current “owners” of the Alger House. Rather, they see themselves as the “caretakers” of the 150-year-old Richfield property. The Alger House, built in 1872 by the Alger family, has had only a handful of caretakers over...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lake Catholic swastika incident a memory that will last forever

I drove by a patch of grass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland the other day. I was born there when it was Mt. Sinai Hospital. It’s gone. There used to be four spots of dirt at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, at the bottom of the sledding hill. We grew up playing baseball there, long before anybody needed a uniform. It’s gone.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy