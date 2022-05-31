Memorial Day tradition for Hudson man turns heads and touches hearts

Lou Smith spends his Memorial Day like most, with his family and friends cooking in the sun. The Hudson native and veteran said the holiday, though, isn’t a happy one for him.

“It’s a somber day,” he said. “I served in Korea, overseas, and then I served in the 82nd Airborne Division.”

But he also spends it meeting new friends.

“I have so many people who stop by,” he said. “Some of them cry and tell their stories.”

More often than not, he’s flagged down by people honking, taking pictures or asking who is responsible for the display in his front yard on Stow Road in Hudson. They’re in awe of the display in his front yard: a display of more than 3,000 American Flags.

“I was just driving to the next exit and I saw it,” said Jim Sheridan, who stopped by and took a picture of the display. “I thought it was a real beautiful display.”

The flags are a tradition for Smith.

“I started over 30 years ago, putting flags near the road. I had 30 to 50, at that time” he said. “Every year, I’d double it then double it then double it.”

Now every Friday before Memorial Day, with the help of dozens of volunteers, Smith places the flags throughout his land, to be ready by Monday.

He said people began dropping them off, beforehand.

“If they’re here, I put them in," he said.

It’s a site to behold for people like Sheridan.

“It’s really nice, really impressive,” he said.

And a source of pride for Smith.

“Anybody that comes by and beeps the horn, I like it. I smile every time, literally, every time,” he said. “Feel free to take pictures or videos. I love to see it.”

A display that serves as a reminder, that freedom isn’t free.

“I don’t think people appreciate it, appreciate the sacrifices that our military members go through and today is the day to honor that,” said Sheridan.

Smith said he does it because he loves his country, but he also appreciates service members and their families.

“I want to honor the ones that died,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone that puts a uniform on.”

He said the flags will be out on display until next weekend, and when asked if the tradition will carry on? He said yes.