Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.
Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
RESTON, Va. - The death of a man found along a wooded path in Virginia is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said the body of 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez was found in the early morning hours on Tuesday behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square near Colts Neck Road in Reston.
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near North Capitol Street and P Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say one of the two...
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in a gas station in West Baltimore, city police said. Officers who were carrying out an arrest warrant heard gunfire around 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Outside the Carroll Motor Fuels gas station, they found a man who had been shot.
BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department say they responded to the site of an accident in the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive just after 4 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers determined that there was a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say the four children who went missing in Virginia on Thursday have been found. According to Manassas City Police, the kids — 9-year-old Kobe Henson, 7-year-old Harvey Hensen, 5-year-old Remy Hensen, and 3-year-old Benji Hensen — were believed to be with their father Wayne Henson. Police say Mr. Hensen is the children's non-custodial parent.
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A suspect is in custody connected to a robbery at a McDonald's in Downtown Silver Spring, according to police. Police announced Wednesday that they arrested Phillip Randall, 55, of Capitol Heights, for an armed robbery that happened at the McDonald's located in the 8500 block of Colesville Road on May 5.
From MPD: “Shooting in the Unit block of P Street, NE. No Lookout.”. From AlertDC: “MPD reports the following road closures until further notice due to police activity:. Unit block of P Street NE between North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue NE (both directions) 1300 – 1500 blocks...
(Anne Arundel County, MD) -- A Baltimore City schools resource officer is among four people accused of trying to steal 750-gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Officer Xavier Harper, Michael Gibson of Westminster, Jacob Hartley of Nottingham and Shawn Mackey Baltimore face charges that include felony theft.
WASHINGTON - A United States Capitol Police officer was indicted Thursday for charges related to a 2020 on-duty crash involving two motorcycles in the District. Officials say USCP Officer Thomas Smith was pursuing the motorcycles at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020 when his cruiser collided with one of them near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in the Northwest.
On June 2, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Faywood Avenue near Faywood Court in Glen Burnie. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of 2.5 lbs of suspected marijuana, 33 suspected THC cartridges, 21 pre-rolled suspected marijuana cigarettes, 80 packaged edibles containing suspected THC, and a short-barreled AR-15 rifle (w/o serial#). The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. His name is Alaric Ricks, Jr. and he’s 38 years old from Lanham, Maryland.
An autistic man has gone missing from Greenbelt, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Dujuan Hinson, 25, was last seen at a soccer field on the 7200 block of Mandan Road around 9:30 p.m., Monday, May 30, according to the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons.
A D.C. police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Montgomery County father is asking neighbors to stop and take a moment to think about where they were the morning his son was murdered as police need more help solving a murder that happened on school grounds last year. The son killed...
