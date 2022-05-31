Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO