Cars

Ford Has Built A Performance AWD System With Three Clutches

By Gerhard Horn
 3 days ago
Ford recently filed a patent for an all-wheel-drive system with three clutches. The patent was filed with the USPTO, and while it may seem like overkill, we can see how useful it could be. According to the patent sketches, one clutch would be used in an old-fashioned way. In...

Related
Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
Ford Reveals How It Plans To Tackle The Chip Shortage

Ford has been struck by the global semiconductor chip shortage. Last month, it reported a $3.1 billion loss, primarily due to the drought and its inability to produce cars. A day before that shock announcement, Mustang production ground to a halt for a second time. Speaking at a recent Ford...
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
