Agatha blows in hurricane season

🌅 Up first: Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo will not be sworn in as a newly elected Uvalde City Council member as planned on Tuesday, the city mayor announced. Arredondo led the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School a week ago and prevented officers from confronting the gunman for more than an hour, according to Texas authorities, raising further questions about whether lives could have been saved. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack.

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mikala Compton, Austin American-Statesman-USA TO

😷 A monkeypox global pandemic is unlikely, a World Health Organization expert said .

✈ Memorial Day air travelers faced more than 1,600 flight cancellations .

⚫ Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders while a Memorial Day weekend ''cruise'' night was wrapping up in Lincoln, Nebraska .

🍓The FDA is investigating two brands of organic strawberries for a possible link to an outbreak of Hepatitis A .

🔥 Video: Some residents of Omaha, Nebraska, were urged to evacuate due to a raging fire in the Nox-Crete chemical facility.

Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. CHRIS MACHIAN, AP

Agatha expected to dissipate after making landfall in Mexico

Agatha is expected to dissipate over southeastern Mexico by late Tuesday after touching down in the country's southern coast as the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific. Agatha touched down as a Category 2 hurricane Monday about 5 miles west of Puerto Angel in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Late Monday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Agatha was expected to dissipate overnight, but warned that the system's heavy rains still posed a threat of dangerous flash flood. "While the chance of Agatha maintaining a defined, strong circulation after moving inland over the mountainous terrain in southern Mexico is slim, a more likely solution is for moisture and residual energy from Agatha to give birth to a new storm system on the Atlantic side," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

⛈ NOAA hurricane forecast 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form .

People try to take cover from the rain during the arrival of Hurricane Agatha in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. GIL OBED, AFP via Getty Images

Russian gas giant to cut off Dutch trader; EU leaders agree to Russian gas embargo

Russian state gas giant Gazprom said it will cut off supplies to the Dutch trader GasTerra starting Tuesday for failing to pay for deliveries in rubles, as Russian President Vladimir Putin now requires. GasTerra, based in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, said it anticipated the move and bought gas from other providers. On Monday, European Union leaders reached a deal on a sixth sanction package that would include a partial oil embargo against Russia . The EU members agreed to an embargo that covers Russian oil transported by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter the deal covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia. All 27 EU countries must agree for the package to win approval.

🟡 Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian band that won the Eurovision Song Contest , raised more than $1.2 million for the war effort by auctioning off its trophy and the pink hat won by its lead singer. Some of the money will pay for drones for the Ukraine army.

🟡 Oil giants reap record profits as war rages in Ukraine, energy prices soar: Here's how much they made .

From left: Italian Premier Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk before the second day's session of an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Olivier Matthys, AP

⚫ ''Praying for myself too'': Parents struggle with goodbye after another school shooting .

🏁 A curse, a big change, an emotional goodbye (maybe): How the 2022 Indy 500 will be remembered .

✍ The unbelievable true story of the father of Naval Special Warfare and his decades of service .

🏠 Inflation boosts home prices — but can hurt homeowners, too. What to know for taxes and insurance .

🟣 Opinion: Athletes may think twice where they go to school if Roe v. Wade is overturned .

Verdict could come in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

A verdict could come Tuesday in the high-profile libel trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp was not named in the op-ed, but his lawyers say he was nevertheless defamed by it. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands. Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship.

⚖ ''There are so many biases'': Who you believe in the Depp/Heard trial says something about who you are .

⚖ Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's internet-famous lawyer is inspiring Latina admirers .

People cheer as actor Johnny Depp arrives for trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

BTS to meet Biden to discuss inclusion, address anti-Asian hate crimes

South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday "to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination," the White House announced. Biden and BTS will also engage on the topics of diversity and the group's platform as youth ambassadors. Attacks on Asian American communities have been on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Biden signed into law in May 2021 the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act . The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song "Dynamite" as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic. BTS' visit comes at the end of AAPI Heritage Month and joins a slew of young stars the president tapped to share messages from the White House.

⭕ Chinatowns across North America faced an unprecedented crisis when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue .

⭕ Here's how AAPI Heritage Month first started and what the acronym means today .

⚫ For school shooting survivors, the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, is a traumatic reminder of the past – and the difficult decisions they must make for their own kids .

📰 An open door, missed opportunity, ''wrong decision'': List of what went wrong in Texas school massacre grows .

🎤 Comedian Mo’Nique alleged that D.L. Hughley refused to perform at an event if she remained the headliner .

🔔 Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi arrested, charged with DUI in California .

🏀 What's next for Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler after Game 7 loss to Boston Celtics?

📺 Secrets to the ''Top Gun: Maverick'' epic football scene: Spray tans, protein bars and panic workouts .

Scripps National Spelling Bee returns, but pandemic has a lingering impact

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back, fully in person at its usual venue outside Washington for the first time since 2019. But the pandemic continues to affect kids who've spent years preparing to compete for spelling's top prize. Schools and sponsors have dropped out of the bee pipeline, regions have been consolidated and the bee has fewer than half the spellers it had three years ago. Scripps had 245 regional sponsors in 2020 for the bee that was ultimately canceled because of the pandemic. That number is down to 198 this year, meaning some kids faced a tougher path to the bee in super-sized regions. Another huge change: Scripps broke with longtime partner ESPN and will broadcast the competition on its own networks, ION and Bounce.

🐝 LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee: ''I want to normalize the pursuit of knowledge.''

🐝 Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title with correct spelling of ''Murraya.''

July 8, 2021: Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, La., celebrates after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. John Raoux, AP

✔ The claim: ICE is conducting immigration enforcement at the scene of the Texas shooting . After an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas killing 19 children and two adults, some online claim the victims' families have another roadblock ahead of them. Our rating: False. The agency is at the scene to provide assistance to victims and families, and will not conduct immigration enforcement-related activities on site.

✔ The claim: Images show floating Arctic sea ice has hardly changed in decades . Our rating: Missing context. Arctic sea ice has declined significantly since the late 1970s. However, sea ice extent is still variable due to seasonality and weather patterns. This claim is based on cherry-picked data from a year with a lower than average extent during a time of year when ice losses are relatively minimal.

In the Arctic Ocean, sea ice reached its minimum extent of 1.44 million square miles on Sept. 15 - the second-lowest extent since modern recordkeeping began. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

✔ The claim: The U.S. has had 288 school shootings while other countries had two or less . Our rating: Missing context. The data cited here tallies only shootings from 2009 to 2018, so it doesn't include a vast number of shootings before and after that timeframe. One database shows that pushes the tally past 2,000 school shootings in the U.S.

📷 Photo of the day: Memorial Day 2022 honors the fallen 📷

President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. Andrew Harnik, AP

Memorial Day 2022 honored the people who died fighting in America's wars. On Monday, President Joe Biden participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Friends and family members of fallen veterans across the country visited graves, planted flags and conducted annual ceremonies to honor the individuals who gave their lives fighting for the nation.

For more photos of Memorial Day 2022, click here .

