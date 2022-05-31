ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

May 31 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

I don’t understand the reversal of Roe vs. Wade. Do they realize women will have backroom abortions and possibly die as my aunt did? Also, you want to protect the unborn but you don’t want to do anything about killing living 10-year-old children. Once these unborn babies are here, who will take care of them?

Guns don’t kill people. People with AK-47s and high capacity magazines kill children, 19 of them in seconds. When will people stop saying “It’s my right” and start saying “How can we stop this?”

Gun control starts at the city and county level. Strict enforcement of current gun laws is a must. Quit mollycoddling local criminals who use guns in the commission of a crime. No mercy for felons caught in possession of a firearm. Don’t wait for Washington to act. Take a stand on the local level. Quit passing the buck. Tighten up right here in Pitt County and make gun violators sorry they had one.

Maybe rather than spending time in school teaching sexual identity classes, we should introduce classes on civility and anger management. BOH.

BYH to the city for finding funds for more stop signs to improve safety in some areas of town but no funds for crosswalk paint or lights on Evans Street where people have been killed. Seems like there are some systemic issues related to safety here.

Bless your heart. Newscasts that constantly boast they are unbiased, different, fair or balanced are like the candidates running for office who try to convince us in commercial after commercial that they are not a politician. Just be quiet and let your reporting speak for itself.

BOH. “Muffins” spelled backwards is what you do when you take them out of the oven!

BTHs of those people who commute to work every day via bicycle. It is unfair. You don’t pay for gym membership because you exercise on your commute. You don’t pay gas taxes or any parking fees. There is no property tax on your bicycle nor insurance requirement nor license nor registration charges. So you save tens of thousands of dollars every year, stay healthy and don’t pollute. At least stop smiling everyday as you pass us.

Bless your heart, NRA. You must drop your no-restrictions stance. I am not anti-gun and I have a concealed carry permit, but this craziness must stop. No 18-year-old needs an AR-15. Not everyone is entitled to have a gun without restrictions. Help us come up with workable restrictions such as thorough background and medical record checks and strict limits on semi-automatic weapons or get out of the way.

Bless our hearts, “thoughts and prayers” are useless to dead children.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

neusenews.com

Mayor proposes 9pm curfew for all Kinston youth

The current City of Kinston Youth Protection Ordinance places restriction on juveniles during the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:30 am Sunday through Saturday. Mayor Dontario Hardy proposes to amend and enforce the Youth Protection Ordinance in response to the heightened level of crime experienced by the city. Councilmember Chris Suggs voiced his concerns about the Youth Protection Ordinance on a Facebook Live Wednesday evening.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rent in Greenville: Prices increase again over past month

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year. Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
neusenews.com

Dr. Brandy Harrell: A conscious community

What is a conscious community? One would define a conscious community as a unified awareness of successes and challenges with respect to the expression of all in need. Living in a conscious community would promote wellness, equality and empowerment of individuals and families. Communities are developed over time, therefore, being patient with the process is essential. Just as we are patient with the aforementioned process, showing benevolence to the citizens in our community that deal with Mental Health disorders could be therapeutic and a lasting life impression.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second reading...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

