May 31 Bless Your Heart

I don’t understand the reversal of Roe vs. Wade. Do they realize women will have backroom abortions and possibly die as my aunt did? Also, you want to protect the unborn but you don’t want to do anything about killing living 10-year-old children. Once these unborn babies are here, who will take care of them?

Guns don’t kill people. People with AK-47s and high capacity magazines kill children, 19 of them in seconds. When will people stop saying “It’s my right” and start saying “How can we stop this?”

Gun control starts at the city and county level. Strict enforcement of current gun laws is a must. Quit mollycoddling local criminals who use guns in the commission of a crime. No mercy for felons caught in possession of a firearm. Don’t wait for Washington to act. Take a stand on the local level. Quit passing the buck. Tighten up right here in Pitt County and make gun violators sorry they had one.

Maybe rather than spending time in school teaching sexual identity classes, we should introduce classes on civility and anger management. BOH.

BYH to the city for finding funds for more stop signs to improve safety in some areas of town but no funds for crosswalk paint or lights on Evans Street where people have been killed. Seems like there are some systemic issues related to safety here.

Bless your heart. Newscasts that constantly boast they are unbiased, different, fair or balanced are like the candidates running for office who try to convince us in commercial after commercial that they are not a politician. Just be quiet and let your reporting speak for itself.

BOH. “Muffins” spelled backwards is what you do when you take them out of the oven!

BTHs of those people who commute to work every day via bicycle. It is unfair. You don’t pay for gym membership because you exercise on your commute. You don’t pay gas taxes or any parking fees. There is no property tax on your bicycle nor insurance requirement nor license nor registration charges. So you save tens of thousands of dollars every year, stay healthy and don’t pollute. At least stop smiling everyday as you pass us.

Bless your heart, NRA. You must drop your no-restrictions stance. I am not anti-gun and I have a concealed carry permit, but this craziness must stop. No 18-year-old needs an AR-15. Not everyone is entitled to have a gun without restrictions. Help us come up with workable restrictions such as thorough background and medical record checks and strict limits on semi-automatic weapons or get out of the way.

Bless our hearts, “thoughts and prayers” are useless to dead children.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.