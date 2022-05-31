ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at...

wvlt.tv

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
WJHL

Weber City police chief receives minor injuries during pursuit

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department. The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon. According to the department, the pursuit began […]
wataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man arrested after East Carters Valley chase

SCOTT COUNTY — An active pursuit through East Carters Valley ended at the Tennessee-Virginia state line on Wednesday. Joshua Mosely of Kingsport was arrested after evading officers through East Carters Valley Road and the Lynn Garden area, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Mosely...
WJHL

NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing led to attack

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A contracted food worker at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) who was assaulted by an inmate last week blamed understaffing for the incident. Ginger Gross has worked at NECX for five years as a contracted worker with food supplier Aramark in the prison’s cafeteria. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) […]
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
WJHL

TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
lakenormanpublications.com

Catawba County women arrested for Fentanyl trafficking in Iredell County

Two Catawba County women were arrested Monday west of Statesville on charges involving the sale and possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators received information stating Taylor Lena Godshall and Erin Ashley Thompson would be at the Shell gas station at 1920 Old Mountain Road and in possession of controlled substances. While watching the area, Sheriff’s office personnel reportedly observed Godshall, of Catawba, and Thompson, of Hickory, arrive, and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team positively identified the two suspects and confirmed they had the narcotics.
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WJHL

Missing Carter County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that Marlie Snyder was found safe. Previous: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday […]
