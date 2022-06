[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new taco spot has come to the western suburbs, and it is located inside a gas station. According to a source, Yo!Boca!Taco! is now open in Wayland, with the eatery being inside the Gulf station on Route 20 near the Weston line. The website for the place shows such items as tacos with beef, chicken, and pork fillings along with cheese quesadillas, hot dogs, coffee, and smoothies.

