ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0Q2q_0fvWomPv00

Click here to read the full article.

The late Virgil Abloh was famously prolific, and nine unseen looks from his last collection for Louis Vuitton will soon be unveiled in Bangkok.

On Tuesday, Vuitton announced that it will stage a “spin-off show” in Thailand’s capital on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. local time. It is to be livestreamed on the brand’s website.

More from WWD

The nine never-before-seen looks from the original fall 2022 collection are said to explore three ideas — “the coming-of-age premise, the global perspective and the cycle of creativity” — through “circular motifs.”

The original collection was 95 percent completed by the time of Abloh’s unexpected death from cancer last November at the age of 41, and carried all his signatures, with a strong romantic undertone.

It will be paraded in a new version of the sky blue “Louis Dreamhouse” set erected for the original Paris show in January that incorporated rooftops, chimneys and a bedroom. The show is to unfurl in the IconSiam complex in Bangkok, where Louis Vuitton operates one of its five Thailand boutiques.

Vuitton said it has planned a “cinematic prelude” by director Sivaroj Kongsakul for its social channels. Titled “I Dreamt of You,” it’s an expression of Abloh’s Boyhood Ideology — seeing the world with the unspoiled eyes of a child.

“Based on the filmmaker’s own childhood memories, the story follows the formative experiences of an 11-year-old boy in the surroundings of rural Thailand. It is an illustration of a belief integral to Virgil Abloh ’s world view: Youth is global,” according to Vuitton.

Abloh summed up that belief in a quote uttered in June 2019: “We might go to India or Kansas or Cuba, but wherever we go, the focus is youth: the stage in your life before you’ve been taught or programmed to do, think or wear certain things. And in that study, you realize that teenagers on opposite sides of the world are dealing with the same things. It reflects the fact that, fundamentally, we are all one.”

Vuitton staged its first spin-off shows last year in Shanghai and Miami , drawing a distinction with brands that continue to mount repeat or replica shows in key international markets.

“Each show has an intimate relationship with its predecessor and announces its successor. A spin-off reinforces and builds on the previous show,” Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, explained to WWD at the time. “The client wants to see the next iteration of the designer’s point of view.”

The nine unseen looks will be available in Vuitton stores in August, or clients can preorder right after the June 1 show.

Vuitton is also gearing up for its spring 2023 show on June 23 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. That collection will be credited to the men’s design studio, the brand confirmed.

SEE ALSO :

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh With New York Exhibition

Louis Vuitton, Nike to Offer Virgil Abloh-designed Sneakers

Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Brand Gisou Names Negar Mirsalehi Chief Beekeeper

Click here to read the full article. Gisou’s C-suite has a new queen bee.  The Netherlands-based beauty brand, which makes honey-infused hair and skin products, has named Negar Mirsalehi to the newly created title of beekeeper in chief.More from WWDJoseph RTW Spring 2023 [Photos]Emma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable Moments Mirsalehi — who’s older sister is Gisou founder Negin Mirsalehi — begins her new role on Wednesday, just in time for bee season, which typically runs May through August.  “I am beyond excited,” the elder Mirsalehi told WWD exclusively. “Gisou has inspired an incredible community over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
whowhatwear

The Cult Brand Everyone In Fashion Is On a Waitlist For

I count myself as one of many fans who are enamored with all things Aimé Leon Dore. The NYC-based brand is an expert in streetwear with pieces like sneakers and baseball hats that quickly rise to It-status before they are nearly impossible to track down. Founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, you can spot elements of his Queens upbringing in the collection, in addition to references including ‘90s hip-hop culture, basketball, and vintage cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Louis Vuitton Dress Jennifer Connelly Wore At Cannes—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

While there have been plenty of memorable looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this season, Jennifer Connelly‘s shimmering, silvery, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown certainly stood out! The Top Gun: Maverick star, 51, promoted her new film and graced the festival’s red carpet in a custom-made dress with stunning metallic silver threads.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Gisele Is British Vogue’s June 2022 Cover Star

I’ve lost count of the number of times during my years in fashion publishing when I’ve heard it said models as cover stars are over. To this statement I’ve only ever had one response: not on my watch. When it comes to the women who most often and most purely embody fashion’s course – who by sheer force of personality can distil a moment, an outfit, a mood – I will always have the utmost adoration and respect for the professionals.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Wears Risky Leather Cut-Out Dress With Gloves & Platform Heels at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Chloe Bailey made a striking arrival at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star-studded celebration is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The multi-hyphenate phenom served a monochromatic moment in a black leather dress by Valdrin Shahiti. The slick turtleneck number was complete with pointy shoulders and a risky stomach cutout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Suit Comes Split Down to the Navel With Soaring Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart’s casual style is getting a luxe boost for the Cannes Film Festival. Below, we’re breaking down all of her grunge-meets-glam outfits, from day to night. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress stepped out for a photocell for drama “Crimes of the Future,” which she stars in alongside Lea Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen. For the occasion, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a preppy Chanel outfit with vintage roots: a red-and-white long-sleeved plaid take on the label’s staple wool tweed suits, featuring branded patches, white piping and silver buttons. For a daring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Bangkok
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne’s Little Blue Balmain Dress Nods Vintage Corsetry With Silky Sandals at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne was sharply outfitted for the Cannes Film Festival — specifically, a celebratory dinner for the occasion’s 75th anniversary. Arriving with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, the model posed on the red carpet in a sharp navy minidress. Hailing from Balmain, the silky style featured intricate quilting with vertical metal eyelets framing wide matching elastic straps — creating an edgy effect similar to vintage corsetry. Giving the piece a faint grunge finish were a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Inflation, Supply Chain Delays Dig Into Lands’ End Results

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, impacted by inflation and supply chain issues like other retailers and brands, lowered its profit expectations for the year following a first quarter that saw a swing into the red for the all-American casual brand. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for...
BUSINESS
Harper's Bazaar

Renée Zellweger Wears a Black Gucci Suit and Messy Ponytail in Hollywood

Renée Zellweger continues to prove that great style doesn't need to mean colorful extravagance. The actress attended NBCUniversal's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood Wednesday, where she reunited with The Thing About Pam castmates Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer. For the night, the two-time Oscar winner wore a sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Click here to read the full article. The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond.  “We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: LuisaViaRoma Enters Resale Via Vestiaire Collective

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — After pioneering luxury e-commerce in 1999, LuisaViaRoma is now making its foray into the resale game, joining a handful of its competitors that have made similar moves in recent months. The e-tailer has partnered with Vestiaire Collective on a project geared toward the circular economy, enabling its customers to sell their previously worn fashions in exchange for credits to be spent on new goods on the e-commerce site.More from WWDAll the Looks from Carine Roitfeld's First CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma ShowStella McCartney Resort 2023Inside the Charles Finch Dinner in Cannes LuisaViaRoma’s chief executive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Demand for Dior Sauvage Soared During Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has had an unexpected side effect.  Per data from Hey Discount, demand for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, for which Depp is the face, has been booming in the weeks since the trial began. In just one month, Google searches for the cologne increased by 48 percent, going from 823,000 searches in March, to 1.2 million in April, the month the trial began. More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes FeteInside Dior's After Party in Venice Beach With the public keeping up with...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

Today, BET announced the BET Awards 2022 nominees with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. Hosted award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the show will air live, Sunday, June 26, 2022, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Stella McCartney Gets New Queen’s Honor Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A STAR FOR STELLA: Stella McCartney is among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an honor from Queen Elizabeth II in the monarch’s annual Birthday Honors list, which has been released this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. McCartney has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013. The Birthday Honors list is meant to recognize “the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the U.K.”More from WWDQueen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy