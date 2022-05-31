Convicted felon charged with attempted criminal homicide after Donelson shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged with attempted criminal homicide early Saturday morning after a shooting in Donelson earlier this month .

Metro police said the shooting happened in the Econolodge parking lot on Percy Priest Drive back on May 12. Authorities charged Samuel “Twin Bambino” Womack, 41, with attempted criminal homicide after officers said he drove up to the victim in the hotel parking lot and questioned him about Womack’s girlfriend’s whereabouts.

Samuel Womack (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim reportedly denied having any involvement with her, but officials said Womack became ‘enraged’ and fired one shot and missed, then fired again and hit the victim in his leg. The victim was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

When police located Womack late Friday night, they said he had a bag of what was believed to be fentanyl on him, as well as a semi-automatic handgun.

Womack is faced with several charges and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

