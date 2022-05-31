ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Convicted felon charged with attempted criminal homicide after Donelson shooting

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA4RI_0fvWoGMn00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged with attempted criminal homicide early Saturday morning after a shooting in Donelson earlier this month .

Metro police said the shooting happened in the Econolodge parking lot on Percy Priest Drive back on May 12. Authorities charged Samuel “Twin Bambino” Womack, 41, with attempted criminal homicide after officers said he drove up to the victim in the hotel parking lot and questioned him about Womack’s girlfriend’s whereabouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maanO_0fvWoGMn00
Samuel Womack (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
RELATED | Man shot in Donelson parking lot

The victim reportedly denied having any involvement with her, but officials said Womack became ‘enraged’ and fired one shot and missed, then fired again and hit the victim in his leg. The victim was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

When police located Womack late Friday night, they said he had a bag of what was believed to be fentanyl on him, as well as a semi-automatic handgun.

Womack is faced with several charges and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

TBI investigate officer involved shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Division Street and Eighth Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene near the Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store around 8:30 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Priest
clarksvillenow.com

2 charged in shooting death of man found in car on Power Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people have been charged in the shooting of a Clarksville man who was found dead in a car on Power Street last month. On May 1, John Cole was killed on Power Street, according to previous reports. Detectives with the Police Special Operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
WSMV

Woman claims she was raped after man allegedly forced her to drive him around

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman told police she was raped last week after the suspect allegedly forced her to drive him around Murfreesboro. A Murfreesboro Police report obtained by News4 said police responded to reports of a rape victim at the St. Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room. When officers arrived, they noted the victim was visibly upset.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro man facing rape charge - Past charges recently heard in court

This past Friday (05/27/22), a Murfreesboro man was arrested on a single rape charge. Joshua Walton was taken into custody just after 7PM Friday night for the charge and as of Thursday of this week (06/02/22), he has yet to be released. The arrest occurred on the same day that he was scheduled to file a plea in a 2020 case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Teen arrested after allegedly holding motorist up at gun point

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was arrested after authorities responded to a road rage incident Tuesday. Mount Juliet Police said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident on Lebanon Rd. Authorities were able to apprehend a 17-year-old man from Nashville who allegedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Radonda Vaught appears in court

The former nurse is facing a perjury charge in Sumner County. Nashville International Airport sees record passengers …. Rutherford County student dragged, principal fired. Ecstasy found after pursuit ends in Dickson County. Confederate flag imagery banned at CMA Fest. Road closures for CMA Fest begin. Tulsa gunman killed doctor who...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy