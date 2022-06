Formula 1 (F1), one of the most popular forms of racing around the globe, has gone crazy for all things crypto over the last several years. According to a report by CNN, F1 has continued to embrace cryptoassets, despite the market imploding over the past few weeks. Of the ten F1 teams racing in the high-profile international series, eight have a crypto-related sponsor. The report also credits the sport receiving a “huge ratings boos,” over the last several years due to the popularity of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” reality show.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO