On Friday April 22, 2022, the Kansas Legislative Post Audit Committee approved 11L, my proposal to audit election procedures and practices. It has come to my attention that K.S.A. 25-2708 and K.S.A. 25-2709 require the retention of election records. In this vein, we are requesting copies of correspondence where you have notified the Secretary of State and county election officials of their responsibility to secure and not allow the shredding or discarding of any election records during the course of the audit.

2 DAYS AGO