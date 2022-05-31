ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

MTM On the Road: Midland Center for the Arts Summer of Art and Renovations

By Madison Schlegel
 3 days ago
The Midland Center for the Arts is gearing up for a new season of shows and concerts.

Through the morning we’ll be live to feature different programs that will be coming through the center.

They’ll also help in taking over downtown with art for their Art Transforms Midland.

The Center for the Arts is also excited to announce a slew of renovations.

They’ve been working to connect their historical exhibits and theater.

Renovations are well under way in the planning stages and they are planning to spend $47 million to give the center a needed facelift.

