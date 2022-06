Click here to read the full article. There are a lot of great ways to celebrate Pride month: parades, concerts, charity events—the list goes on. One that isn’t so frequently mentioned, though? Wine. The world’s first queer wine festival will be taking place later this month in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Eater reported. The Queer Wine Fest is bringing together 16 queer-owned, queer-made or queer-grown wineries in Oregon, Washington and California to celebrate the LGBTQ wine community. Some of the wineries involved include Elk Cove Vineyards, Hip Chicks Do Wine and Sis and Mae Wine, with all participants pouring two different options....

