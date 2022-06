A stolen credit card is at the heart of the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. They say a man (pictured) stole the wallet Saturday afternoon, April 9, from the locker room of Planet Fitness on Wabash Avenue, then put $3000 worth of purchases on it at Best Buy. You can call 217-788-8427, use the P3 app on your cell phone, or go to cashfortips.us to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO