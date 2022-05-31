ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hudson Valley to broil under near 100-degree heat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qM2nP_0fvWj5qg00

The Hudson Valley is set to broil under near 100-degree heat today.

Health officials are warning people to take caution if spending any time in the dangerous temperatures.

RELATED:

Love spending time in the sun? Here are 6 tips to protect your skin from sunburn

13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

8 tips for working safely during hot weather

Spent some time in the sun? Here are 18 tips to treat sunburn in adults and children

12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. Here are some tips to help you stay healthy during the summ...

They say adults 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness are at the highest risk.

The CDC says staying inside air-conditioned buildings is the number one way to protect against heat related illness and death.

Here are some other recommendations on how to stay safe:

  • Activate a buddy system and check on people you care for
  • Drink more water than you normally would - don't wait until you're thirsty.
  • Sunscreen is important to protect from sunburn and wear loose, light colored clothing.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Here are some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, moist skin, chills
  • Dizziness or fainting
  • A weak and rapid pulse
  • Muscle cramps
  • Fast, shallow breathing
  • Nausea, vomiting or both

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Broil#Cdc#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Sunscreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy