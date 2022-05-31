Hudson Valley to broil under near 100-degree heat

The Hudson Valley is set to broil under near 100-degree heat today.

Health officials are warning people to take caution if spending any time in the dangerous temperatures.

They say adults 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness are at the highest risk.

The CDC says staying inside air-conditioned buildings is the number one way to protect against heat related illness and death.

Here are some other recommendations on how to stay safe:

Activate a buddy system and check on people you care for

Drink more water than you normally would - don't wait until you're thirsty.

Sunscreen is important to protect from sunburn and wear loose, light colored clothing.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Here are some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke: