Brooklyn, NY

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the head in front of 367 Lexington Ave. just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but they say it appears the suspect shot him and drove off.

News 12 spoke to the father of the victim, who says his son was a good kid and lived on the block.

"He should be burying me. Not me burying him," the victim's father says.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 1-800-577-TIPS.

